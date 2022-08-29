26 Atlanta gang members indicted on charges from robberies at homes of Calvin Ridley, Mariah Carey

As many as 26 alleged gang members were indicted on Monday in connection to a string of high-profile robberies in the metro area of Atlanta, GA. The gang in question, the Drug Rich gang, is reportedly behind the robberies dating all the way back to 2018, and has targeted the homes of some high-profile celebrities in the area, including Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan, and more.

Reports indicate there were as many as six robberies in 2022 alone. The indictment is focusing on 16 incidents and hit several members of the Drug Rich gang with RICO charges. The incidents reportedly occurred at the homes of both high-profile celebrities, as well as non-celebrities throughout Union City, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office issued a news conference on Monday, during which District Attorney Fani Willis said, “If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you were wrong.”

The alleged gang members reportedly used social media to identify potential victims and homes to burglarize across Atlanta. Willis said that the gangs were becoming “more sophisticated” and “more savvy” in their methods, before adding, “so have we.”

DA Willis also indicated that rap lyrics from songs the gang posted on social media were used as evidence to help indict the gang members, including the lyrics, “me and my crew out striking in all black,” “send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house,” and “if we steal a car, we gonna take off the tag.”

Among the properties targeted included Mariah Carey’s home in Sandy Springs on June 27, as well as her house in Hampton on July 1.

In addition to RICO charges, the Atlanta gang members also face charges of attempted murder, home invasion, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and more.