3 best Bojan Bogdanovic trade destinations after Jazz deal Donovan Mitchell to Cavs

Despite the widespread expectation Donovan Mitchell would be sent back home to the New York Knicks, the Utah Jazz pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade that ships the three-time All-Star to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With 13 unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks from now until 2029, Utah is undoubtedly set for a complete rebuild. Going from a team with the intentions of contending to one looking to rebuild requires a great deal of change within the roster. While the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are the most significant pieces of the puzzle, the Jazz still have a number of win-now veterans that contending teams are certainly eyeing as the 2022-23 season fast approaches.

One player who has already drawn some interest league-wide is Bojan Bogdanovic. The 33-year-old holds career averages of 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 39.2% on three-point attempts. His long-range shooting ability and defined role make him an asset on a contending team. With some time still left in the offseason for Utah to negotiate yet another trade, here are the three best landing spots for Bogdanovic.

3. Phoenix Suns

One team that has already shown interest in Bogdanovic is the Phoenix Suns. The franchise has been eerily quiet this offseason after that disastrous loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. While they have made a few moves around the edges of the roster, their most notable decisions were to give Devin Booker a max extension and match a max offer sheet on Deandre Ayton.

Potential trade

Jazz get: Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, 2024 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Suns get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Bringing in a fresh face with proven scoring ability could certainly make a difference for the Suns. While Bogdanovic likely won’t drastically change Phoenix’s outlook, he is still a nice piece to add. The Jazz are loaded with draft picks overall, but 2024 is the lone year they do not have a first-rounder over the next few years. This deal would further burnish Utah’s draft coffers, and Shamet could be moved closer to the trade deadline for an additional pick if the opportunity presents itself.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have done a great job shifting their focus from targeting notable talents to constructing a well-fitting roster. Bogdanovic fits this description as a nice fit alongside the trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers don’t have much draft capital to offer, but still could lure Utah with a collection of young players. It also is worth noting the Sixers currently have too many rostered players to fit the 15-man limit for next season, so sending out more than they will be receiving back would be beneficial. Getting a third team involved, like the Dallas Mavericks, would also ease the process greatly.

Potential trade

Jazz get: Tobias Harris, Jaden Springer, 2029 first-round pick (from PHI, top-five protected)

Sixers get: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Reggie Bullock

Mavericks get: Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, 2027 second-round pick (from PHI)

The Mavericks have been relatively quiet this offseason and should be looking to get in the mix with a roster upgrade or two. They appear to be buying into the strategy of providing high-level defenders to surround Luka Doncic, and Matisse Thybulle fits that mold. The Jazz would add an additional first-round pick, a project player with high upside in Jaden Springer and get rid of two of their current veterans. While Tobias Harris is not an optimal return, allowing his contract to expire in Utah would further clear up cap space and he is not the type of talent who would disturb their quest for a top pick. This would be an all-in move for the Sixers, but one that could provide them with the necessary tools for a deeper postseason run.

1. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are doing everything possible to capitalize on Damian Lillard’s championship window before it is too late. They have taken some steps in the right direction this offseason, but there is still work to be done. Adding another high-quality veteran like Bogdanovic would be immensely helpful for a team that lacks shooting stretch from the frontcourt.

Possible Trade:

Jazz Get: Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Drew Eubanks, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Trail Blazers Get: Bojan Bogdanovic, Walker Kessler

This deal would depend on what the Blazers believe they need more as Hart and Bogdanovic occupy broadly similar roles, but the Jazz sniper is the more talented offensive player. Portland has its sights set on competing immediately and would get the added benefit of bringing on 22nd overall pick Walker Kessler, filling a gaping void behind Jusuf Nurkic at center. Neither Winslow nor Eubanks is set to a major role with the Blazers, and adding Bogdanovic would put the team in a better position to win. The Jazz add an additional draft pick and move on from Bogdanovic as the new era in Utah begins.