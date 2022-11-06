The Chicago Cubs last won the World Series in 2016 with a star-studded bunch that beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Unfortunately, the core of that squad is no more, with guys such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Kyle Schwarber all elsewhere. Willson Contreras might also follow them out the door this offseason. The Cubs are in a rebuilding phase, but they have the financial resources to acquire big-time talent in the next couple of years, starting with this winter.

Chicago’s front office has expressed their intention to retool and spend intelligently against the other large markets like the New York squads and the Los Angeles Dodgers. With their minds set on free agency after another tumultuous campaign, this period could be more intriguing for the Cubs fan base. These are a few names they must pursue in the next couple of months.

Jose Abreu

There have been rumors circulating that the Chicago White Sox are not interested in retaining Jose Abreu next season because of their surplus of players who are subpar defensively. At 36 years of age, the White Sox are likely interested in focusing on their prospects, but the Cubs will need a short-term option at first base. Abreu addresses that concern and would add spectacular power to the middle of Chicago’s order.

Even if he doesn’t fit the timeline of many of their prospects, Jose Abreu would provide a veteran presence in the clubhouse that is necessary to have that ascension. Moving to the National League would be a new challenge for Abreu, but this is a move that would make sense and there have been rumblings about it happening.

Carlos Correa

Any team searching for a big name in MLB free agency must pursue any of the four superstar shortstops. One of them would be Carlos Correa, who will be the second-most attractive SS after Trea Turner. He could very well leave the Minnesota Twins after just one season, so the Cubs must give him a substantial bag to convince him to suit up for the franchise.

The offense and power may be the more magnified assets in Correa’s bag, but he is also known to be one of the best defensive shortstops in MLB. Marcus Stroman was the priority last season in order to improve the pitching staff, so why not add a superstar bat for this offseason?

Carlos Rodon

The second ex-White Sox player on this list is ace Carlos Rodon, who would form a stellar duo with Stroman atop the Cubs’ rotation. Being with the San Francisco Giants this past season was difficult for him from a winning environment perspective because the offense failed to back him up.

With the Cubs likely to be aggressive in the offseason along with a talented farm system, Rodon could consider choosing the Cubs over his other suitors. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson are two young individuals who would learn a ton from Rodon. To cap it off, Rodon enjoyed his tenure in the city of Chicago, so deciding to sign with the other Chicago franchise could be the move for him.

The Cubs fan base is waiting for enormous success to occur once again after their World Series core got blown up, and it is time to make moves this offseason. We’ will see what kind of money they throw around this winter.