Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly expected to stay in Minnesota for the remainder of this season, according to Adam Schefter. The NFL trade deadline is October 31st, however, and a lot can change in a few short weeks in the NFL. With Justin Jefferson out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury and the Vikings entering Week 6 with a 1-4 record, it's possible the Vikings and Cousins decide to change course if the right offer comes along.

If Cousins opts to waive his no-trade clause and get traded this season, here are the three best trade destinations for the veteran quarterback on the market.

First option: Save the Jets

The Jets are the most logical landing spot for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, as he's essentially a one-year rental on an expiring contract before he's able to hit free agency. That's perfect for the Jets, who just need someone to help them compete for the playoffs this year before Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return. The Jets have a fighting chance at a playoff spot with a great running game and defense, and if the price was right, Cousins could potentially push them into the postseason this year and gain some valuable experience for the rest of the roster.

While the Jets seem committed to Zach Wilson, who has played better over the last two weeks, realistically the Jets probably know he's not the guy to push them into the postseason. Cousins would represent an immediate upgrade, and he's shown the ability to boost a true No. 1 receiver, as he has with Jefferson. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are talented enough to do the heavy lifting, while Cousins would be a steadying force who could confidently make the type of throws Zach Wilson can't.

The Jets are a perfect match for Kirk Cousins in a trade, and the Vikings would be wise to get some long-term draft capital from a franchise that always seems to stumble.

Second option: Save Bill Belichick

The Patriots are in an unusual spot, getting blown out in recent weeks while Mac Jones has been benched in consecutive games. Perhaps no team in the league has a less exciting offense than New England, and Jones is making it clear he isn't “the guy” for the Patriots. While this season may be lost, the Patriots could at least give Belichick a fighting chance by taking a flier on Cousins as a trade candidate and giving him a test run as the QB1 moving forward.

If the Patriots aren't in the position to secure a top quarterback in next year's draft, finding a veteran who can elevate the offense right away would likely be a priority. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is going to be one of the best options on the market, and so giving him a trial run with Belichick might be worth coughing up some draft capital that the Patriots routinely fail to turn into successful offensive players.

Kirk Cousins might not be able to save the Patriots and push them to the playoffs, but he could at least help cool Belichick's seat and potentially create some ties moving forward as he enters free agency. The Patriots always seem to do well with veteran additions, and Cousins would be the team's best quarterback since Tom Brady. The juice might not be worth the squeeze for New England, but keeping him away from the Jets and having a potential backup plan in place if the Patriots don't want to fully tank makes a lot of sense for a desperate Patriots team.

Third option: The darkhorse

Outside of the bottom of the AFC East, there aren't a ton of teams in pressing need of a short-term quarterback upgrade. One team to watch? The Atlanta Falcons, who could easily contend for the NFC South title and unlock the big play ability of Kyle Pitts and Drake London with an upgrade at quarterback.

While it might be unlikely that Atlanta would give up on Desmond Ridder so quickly, a push for the postseason with Cousins would be a fascinating trade candidate for an offense that has all the parts in place for a solid quarterback: an electric running back (Bijan Robinson), a dominant offensive line, playmakers at multiple spots (Pitts, London) and a coach who isn't over-reliant on their quarterback to make huge plays.

The Falcons could become a dangerous offensive unit with a more competent quarterback, and it would be fascinating to see just how much Kirk Cousins could elevate the Falcons in a trade. Ridder would likely need to fall on his face over the next few weeks, but Atlanta is a darkhorse Kirk Cousins trade candidate that could emerge before the deadline.