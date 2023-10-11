With the Minnesota Vikings starting the season 1-4 and seemingly entering a transition phase this past offseason, there has been a lot of speculation that quarterback Kirk Cousins could waive his no-trade clause to join a potential contender for the remainder the 2023 season, which is the final year of his current contract. Kirk Cousins was asked about potentially waiving his no-trade clause this week ahead of the Vikings' game against the division rival Chicago Bears, and he made it clear that he does not want to talk about that.

“You know I'm just very focused on the Bears, and going 1-0 this week, and anything else is just not worth my time or energy or attention,” Kirk Cousins said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Even if Cousins is open to a potential trade to a contending team at some point this season, he definitely did not want to talk about it. However, he did not outright shut it down and say that he wants to stay with the Vikings.

Most believe that the Vikings will be moving away from Cousins next offseason after his contract expires with the team. A trade now could help Cousins find his next home, which is something he might have to do regardless, even if he does want to remain in Minnesota.

The Vikings will look to essentially keep their season alive with a win against the Bears on Sunday. The Bears have looked better in recent weeks, but the Vikings are still viewed as favorites in the game, even without Justin Jefferson.