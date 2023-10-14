Amid the Minnesota Vikings' struggles, Kirk Cousins has found himself in plenty of trade buzz in recent weeks. Despite the talks, however, fans shouldn't expect the veteran QB to leave any time soon.

According to the latest reports, Cousins isn't going to waive his no-trade clause just to find a path out of Minnesota. He's a stabilizing force with the Vikings despite their recent woes, and he doesn't seem interested in moving on from the team as well.

With that said, Cousins is more likely to finish the season in Vikings jersey.

“Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to remain in Minnesota this season and will not look to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, league sources told ESPN,” Adam Schefter reported.

The talk about Kirk Cousins potentially getting traded amplified when he was asked earlier in the week if he would waive his no-trade clause to get out of Minnesota. With the Vikings starting the season 1-4 despite his strong performances, it was certainly a question worth asking. However, Cousins refused to entertain the idea, though he left things open-ended.

“You know I'm just very focused on the Bears, and going 1-0 this week, and anything else is just not worth my time or energy or attention,” Cousins explained.

With Schefter's latest report, however, it is made clear that Kirk Cousins has no intention of leaving the Vikings for now.

Cousins is also in the last year of his contract and has a clear path to becoming a free agent. With that said, it's not a surprise why he wants to finish the campaign in a familiar place before making a decision about his future.