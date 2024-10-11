Kayla Nicole, influencer and ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, recently opened up about their past relationship on WNBA star Angel Reese's “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. From dispelling rumors about finances to reflecting on the intense scrutiny she’s faced since Travis started dating Taylor Swift, Nicole didn't hold back, per Pagesix. While she spoke highly of Kelce, it was clear that the fallout from their breakup has brought more challenges than closure. Here are the three most revealing moments from her conversation with Reese.

Hate from Swifties: Online Harassment and its Impact

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in 2023, Kayla Nicole has been subjected to relentless online abuse from Swift's famously intense fanbase. Known as “Swifties,” these fans have lashed out at Nicole, despite her graceful handling of her breakup with Kelce. In her candid conversation with Reese, Nicole admitted that the harassment has taken a toll on her.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me — it does,” Nicole revealed. Despite the strength she shows in public, the constant negative comments wear on her. She highlighted how the hate persists, with Swift’s fans flooding her social media posts with hurtful remarks. “Even to this day, you can go to my most recent post and there will be people debating each other about why I am worthless.”

Nicole expressed confusion about the source of the hostility, particularly since she has never been openly critical of Kelce or Swift. “I think there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.” Despite the relentless attacks, Nicole remains focused on her career and refuses to let the hate define her. But she acknowledges that it's impossible to fully escape the sting of such targeted negativity.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce Being “Cheap”: Setting the Record Straight

One of the most persistent rumors surrounding Nicole and Kelce's relationship involved finances, with claims that the couple split their bills 50/50. The rumor gained so much traction that it became a frequent topic of discussion online, with some speculating that Kelce's alleged “cheapness” contributed to their breakup in 2022. Nicole didn’t shy away from addressing these claims during the podcast.

“Do I look like anybody that would split anything?” Nicole asked, cutting off the podcast host when the topic of money came up. “That was ridiculous,” she continued, making it clear that finances were never a source of tension between her and Kelce. In fact, Nicole confirmed that Kelce had already debunked these rumors back in January 2023 when he appeared on “The Pivot” podcast and dismissed the idea of being cheap as “crazy.”

While Nicole found the rumors laughable, she acknowledged that every relationship is different and that some couples might choose to share their finances in ways that work for them. “To each his own,” she said. “If people like to split their bills with their man, I think that's what you should do. I don’t do that.” Nicole and Kelce’s financial dynamic was apparently not an issue during their five-year, on-and-off relationship, and the rumor of Kelce being “cheap” seems to be nothing more than internet gossip gone wild.

Not Speaking: A New Reality for Kayla and Travis

Perhaps one of the most interesting revelations from Nicole’s interview was her admission that she and Kelce no longer speak when they see each other in public. After five years of dating, you might expect some level of cordiality between exes, but Nicole explained why this is no longer possible. “We’ve seen each other in public spaces before,” she said, “but we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation.”

That “new situation,” of course, refers to Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Nicole explained that because of the intense media scrutiny surrounding Kelce and Swift, any interaction between her and her ex could easily be spun into something it isn’t. Even a simple greeting could ignite a new wave of gossip, which neither Nicole nor Kelce seems willing to entertain.

So, what happens if the two cross paths in public? Nicole says she’ll keep it short and sweet. “I’ll probably hit him with, like, a head nod. That’s about it.” Despite the lack of communication, Nicole doesn’t harbor any ill will toward Kelce, describing him as “a great guy” and reflecting positively on their time together. However, it’s clear that, for now, their lives have moved in different directions, and they’re both content to keep it that way.

Conclusion

Kayla Nicole’s interview on Angel Reese’s podcast provided valuable insight into her relationship with Travis Kelce and how her life has been impacted since their breakup. From the relentless online hate from Swift’s fanbase to clearing up misconceptions about Kelce’s finances, Nicole was refreshingly open. And while she no longer communicates with her ex, she remains gracious about their past, choosing to focus on her own path forward. In a world where every celebrity relationship is scrutinized under a microscope, Nicole continues to handle it all with poise, even in the face of harsh criticism.