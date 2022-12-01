Published December 1, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will match up in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Georgia prediction and pick.

LSU has returned to form under new head coach Brian Kelly, going 9-3 in the regular season, and 6-2 in SEC play. The season was highlighted by a gutsy two-point conversion that clinched a 32-31 overtime victory against Alabama. LSU lost to Texas A&M last week, which all but destroyed their playoff hopes.

Georgia has once again rolled through the regular season, going a perfect 12-0, including an 8-0 SEC record. The season began with a 49-3 thumping of Oregon, and the Bulldogs have not looked back since. The lone scare was a 26-22 victory over Missouri.

Here are the LSU-Georgia college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

SEC Championship Odds: LSU-Georgia Odds

LSU Tigers: +17.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

Jayden Daniels has been great since coming over from Arizona State, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 2,566 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Daniels also leads the team with 824 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Josh Williams ranks second with 477 rushing yards, adding six touchdowns. Noah Cain ranks second with seven rushing touchdowns. The Tigers have rushed for 2,307 yards and 34 (!!!) touchdowns as a team. Well, Georgia has only allowed 79.4 rushing yards per game, so good luck.

Malik Nabers leads the team with 726 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown. Jaray Jenkins leads the team with five touchdown catches, while Brian Thomas, Jr. is second with four. Georgia’s defense has stifled opposing passing attacks, surrendering just 191.2 passing yards per game. LSU has averaged 32.5 points and 433.8 yards of offense per game.

LSU’s defense has been solid, allowing 21.5 points and 347.7 yards of offense per game to opponents. Micah Baskerville has returned an interception for a touchdown, while the Tigers have picked off six passes. Georgia has thrown only six. Harold Perkins, Jr. leads the team with six and a half of the team’s 25 sacks. Georgia has only allowed seven sacks.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Stetson Bennett may go down as the most successful quarterback at Georgia should deliver in this one. Bennett has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,151 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Bennett is also tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh leads the team with 654 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while Daijun Edwards is second with 604 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bulldogs have totaled 2,436 rushing yards and 35 (!!!) touchdowns. LSU has allowed opponents to gain 144.0 rushing yards per game.

Tight end Brock Bowers presents a matchup problem for opponents and leads the Bulldogs with 645 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Ladd McConkey is second with 606 receiving yards and four touchdowns. LSU has allowed 203.7 passing yards per game. Georgia’s potent offense has averaged 38.3 points and 488.8 yards of offense per game.

The real story for this team is the defense. The Bulldogs have held opponents to 11.3 points and 270.6 yards of offense per game. Georgia has totaled 23 sacks as a team, but LSU has allowed 41. Should Georgia succeed at pressuring Daniels, this one will be over quickly.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick

My pick is not a slight on LSU, rather it is indicative of just how good Georgia is. The Bulldogs have looked like the best team in college football all season.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -17.5 (-110), over 51.5 (-115)