By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Led by quarterback Max Duggan, the TCU Horned Frogs have had their best season in recent history. Now, with a 12-1 record, they are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. In the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, TCU will be in for a challenge against a strong Michigan team.

Their lone loss came against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

After losing the Big 12 Championship, many questioned if this one-loss TCU team would earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Ultimately, their five ranked wins were enough for the selection committee as TCU is currently ranked third in the nation.

Duggan and TCU have taken down opponents with ease this season. Within their 12 wins, they have beaten Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Texas. Four of these victories came over a four-game span in the middle of the season.

TCU is a team that has defied expectations all season. In 2021, this same roster struggled to find success. They finished the year with a 5-7 record and did not play in a bowl game. Now, just one year later, they are one of the best teams in the nation and have a legitimate shot at playing for the National Championship.

If TCU hopes to take down Michigan, they will need to put together a strong showing on both sides of the ball. Based on what they have done this season, this should be a simple task. Here are three bold predictions for TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Max Duggan dominates through the air

TCU’s Max Duggan put together an elite campaign in 2022, ultimately finishing with him coming in second place in the Heisman voting.

Duggan, a four-year starter at TCU, has shown potential in the past. Over his first three seasons, he took the field in 42 total games. During that stretch, he threw for 5,920 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,433 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

After three strong seasons as the QB1, Duggan reached a new level in year four. In doing so, he has put together arguably the greatest season of any quarterback in TCU history.

Through 13 games, Duggan has dominated in nearly every way. He set career highs across the board, throwing for 3,321 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he has added 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Throughout the regular season and into the Big 12 championship, Duggan has looked elite on a consistent basis. Duggan has surpassed 300 total yards in seven games. Along with this, he has also recorded at least three touchdowns in eight games.

With a trip to the National Championship on the line, Duggan could once again be set to put on a strong performance. He has performed well through the air this season, and the Michigan defense has had its fair share of weaknesses Duggan and the TCU offense could look to attack this unit early and often.

Quentin Johnston torches the Michigan secondary

TCU’s Quentin Johnston is arguably the best wide receiver in the nation. Over his three seasons at the school, he has developed into an elite prospect.

Johnston burst onto the scene during his freshman season in 2020. He recorded 22 receptions for 487 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball just three times but recorded two rushing touchdowns.

In year two, Johnston played a larger role. Through the air, he recorded 33 receptions for 634 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Now with the emergence of Duggan, and the TCU offense reaching a new level, Johnston has played the best football of his collegiate career. Through 12 games, he has recorded 53 receptions for 903 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Johnston is a matchup problem and can stretch the field. At 6-2 and 215 pounds, he can outmuscle whoever he lines up against. He also has speed that makes him a vertical threat. The Michigan secondary will need to slow down Johnston, but that may prove to be a difficult task. In turn, he could be in for a massive day.

Kendre Miller is TCU’s game changer

TCU running back Kendre Miller has quietly put together an elite campaign in 2022. While not only proving to be one of the nation’s best running backs, Miller has raised his draft stock like no other.

Through 13 games, Miller has been the driving force of the TCU offense. He has set career highs in both rushing and receiving. On the ground, he has racked up 1,342 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 216 total carries. Through the air, he added 16 receptions for 116 receiving yards.

Miller has been a touchdown machine for TCU this season. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game this season and has scored at least twice in four of these games.

With Miller in the TCU backfield, there is a constant threat for a big play. The Michigan defensive front has been elite all season long, and Miller will be tested often. But if he can establish himself early, he could be TCU’s x-factor.