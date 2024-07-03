One thing that seems like a sure bet in the NFL is Andy Reid's roster will be worthy of challenging any team. And like each of the last two seasons, which ended with Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victories, making final cuts will be tough. Here are three cut candidates ahead of training camp.

Linebacker Cole Christiansen, running back Deneric Prince, and wide receiver Cornell Powell could be on the Chiefs' cut radar. Christiansen is a four-year veteran, the last two with the Chiefs, and he's 26. Powell has stayed around the organization for three years despite seeing almost no playing time. And Prince is an undrafted free agent.

Do the Chiefs still have room for LB Cole Christiansen?

At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Christiansen isn't the biggest NFL linebacker. And ultimately that could play a role in his demise. The new kickoff rules have teams scouring the waiver wire for bigger bodies. Teams will need to look for returners as well as teaching offensive lineman their roles on kickoffs, which will look more like a play from scrimmage.

However, it's not like Christiansen is a throwaway. He was active for three playoff games in 2023, and even made an impact with a pair of tackles. But he only played six regular season games for the Chiefs over two seasons, and totaled only 41 special-teams snaps.

One thing that could help Christiansen is the Chiefs' turnover at the linebacker position. Willie Gay Jr. is no longer around. And the 2024 linebacker unit includes Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and Leo Chenal. Christiansen will battle against guys like Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones.

RB Deneric Prince searching for a roster opening

There's nothing wrong on the athletic ability front for Prince. His undrafted history doesn't account for his size (6-foot, 216 pounds), speed (4.41 at the NFL Combine), and explosiveness. And according to herosports.com, other numbers included a ranking of eighth among running backs in the 10-yard split (1.53 seconds), ninth in the vertical jump (35.50”), and fifth in the broad jump (10’4”).

But none of that good stuff translated into playing time, which shows how elite the NFL really is. Active for only a pair of games, Prince managed a few bread crumbs of action on special teams.

Alas, 2024 is a new year. And maybe Prince finds a fresh avenue not yet explored. He's third on the depth chart, ahead of former Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram, who totaled 62 carries over the last two seasons.

But there are others. The Chiefs kept three running backs on the 53-man roster last year for Week 1. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are a solid one-two punch. The third spot this year will be up for grabs among Ingram, Prince, Emani Bailey, Carson Steele, and rugby specialist Louis Rees-Zammit.

Zammit's versatility makes him a nice bet to make the squad. And that may leave Prince looking for alternate plans when camp ends.

WR Cornell Powell's staying power may be waning

A fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2021, Powell remains in the hunt. But this could be his final stand.

Even with the major question marks surrounding the availability of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs have a strong group of wide receivers. They brought in Marquise Brown on a one-year, $7 million deal, instantly adding a deep threat sorely lacking from last year's attack — and really since the departure of Tyreek Hill two years ago.

Also, the Chiefs selected wideout Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick of the NFL Draft last month, and traded up to get him. Rice, Worthy and Brown form a rather scary trio for Chiefs' opponents.

And the three second-team players in front of Powell — Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Harman — aren't half bad. In fact, the Chiefs actually counted on those guys at times last year. Furthermore, Skyy Moore, a former second-round pick, is ahead of Powell in the pecking order.

Add these things together and it doesn't appear Powell will make the roster grade in 2024.