After another successful regular season, the Baltimore Ravens fell short again in the playoffs. Turnovers, penalties, and poor play-calling doomed the young Ravens squad in a 17-10 defeat to an experienced Kansas City Chiefs side in the AFC Championship game.

The franchise now enters a pivotal offseason as it calculates how to translate regular-season success into postseason triumph. Offensively, the team is facing the loss of Odell Beckham Jr., Gus Edwards, and J.K. Dobbins, while on defense, Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Madubuike, and Patrick Queen are all entering free agency.

The good news for Baltimore is that the franchise does not have a lot of dead weight on the roster in terms of contracts. Many of the team's highest-paid players are relatively young and are among the best in the league at their positions. Once the season ends, acquisitions are the focus, but some of the most critical decisions are internal debates over which veteran players to cut to save money. Here are the top three cut candidates for the Ravens ahead of NFL training camp.

Ronnie Stanley (Offensive Tackle)

Coming off First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019, Ronnie Stanley earned a five-year, $98.75 million contract from the Ravens. The deal proved to be one of the few poor pieces of business the franchise has executed in recent years. Stanley missed all but seven games across 2020 and 2021, played only 11 games in 2022, and committed 10 penalties while allowing four sacks in 2023 (while still missing four games).

Stanley has two years left on that deal, but now might be the time for the Ravens to cut their losses. Releasing Stanley would save the franchise $13 million and leave the team with only $4 million in dead cap in 2024. Ronnie Stanley is 30 years old, and given his injury history, betting on him to stay healthy for an entire season is a long shot. Now is the time for the Ravens to cut their left tackle of eight years.

Patrick Mekari (Guard/Tackle)

If the Ravens decide to keep Stanley, Patrick Mekari is another offensive lineman who could be scrutinized. In five seasons with Baltimore, Merkari has started 36 of 71 games — including just 11 starts in 33 contests over the last two years. Yet the 26-year-old is making $6.35 million this year, making him the eighth-highest earner on the Ravens squad.

This is far too much money to pay a player who is essentially a swing tackle. Mekari is in the final year of his contract, and cutting him saves the franchise $4.35 million, leaving only $2 million in dead cap. The versatile lineman is good enough to start elsewhere, but his high salary does not justify his current role with the Ravens.

Rashod Bateman (Wide Receiver)

A former first-round pick, Rashod Bateman's production has never backed up his promise. Through three seasons, Bateman has 93 catches for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns. Those are good stats for a single season, not a career. Injuries have played a factor, as Bateman missed 16 games across his first two NFL campaigns, but it is hard to defend Bateman as the highest-paid rostered wide receiver for the Ravens in 2024.

Baltimore also selected North Carolina wideout Devontez Walker in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Walker is another speedy receiver who can replace Bateman as the team's primary downfield option. This is an easy decision for a team needing more production from its pass-catchers.