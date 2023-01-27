The first year of Brian Daboll’s tenure leading the New York Giants was a huge success, resulting in their first postseason win since their Super Bowl victory back in 2012. Heading into this offseason, the Giants still have a ton of work left to do, but with their brain trust on the same page, there is an expected buzz around what this team could become.

A nine-win season may not seem like a lot on the surface, but it represents a big-time step in the right direction for the Giants. Making the playoffs so early on in Daboll’s tenure certainly sets a high bar for this team to achieve, but with the buy-in of this roster, that looks to be the expectation moving forward.

With both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley hitting free agency this offseason, the Giants have a lot of franchise-altering decisions to make. By holding the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Giants have an early piece that they can use to help upgrade their roster – but which players should they look to target?

Joey Porter Jr.

CB – Penn State

Cornerback depth may not be their most pressing need for the Giants, but it certainly looks to be the most pressing defensive need heading into the NFL Draft. With options like Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez likely off the board, Joey Porter Jr. and Cam Smith make up the next crop of defensive backs.

Porter has an NFL legacy in his background, but his performance at Penn State speaks for itself. While he didn’t record any interceptions in his final collegiate season, teams did their best to not target him in the passing game, making his stats a little light. He would immediately become NYG’s top perimeter option, helping improve Wink Martindale’s defense.

Michael Mayer

TE – Notre Dame

On the offensive side of the ball, there is potential for this team to have a new starting QB and RB, which means they need to find young talent to add. Standing out as easily the best option at his position in the draft, tight end Michael Mayer would be a big addition for their passing attack.

Their lack of receiver talent dominated headlines this past season for the Giants, and by adding a field stretcher like Mayer, the Giants would be able to overcome their lack of WR talent by incorporating more two-TE sets with Mayer and Daniel Bellinger.

An early addition at TE may be seen more as a luxury than a necessity, but the Giants need playmakers on offense, regardless of the position they play.

Quentin Johnston

WR – TCU

One of the biggest unknowns in this year’s draft is the wide receiver class, as there are plenty of prospects that look to be in the first-round group but none that truly stand out like last year’s group. TCU’s Quentin Johnston is a part of that group, and his verticality alone makes him a super intriguing option.

The Giants are in desperate need of any young WR talent that they can build around, as their current crop is not going to cut it. Even if he isn’t handed the WR1 right out of the gate, Johnston should bloom into that bonafide top threat within a year or two, a luxury that the Giants should be happy to wait for.