The Las Vegas Raiders offseason isn’t even a week old yet, but that doesn’t it’s too early to start thinking of the future. The Raiders were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2022. The current roster is built to win now. Yet the team only produced a 6-11 record on the season. Heading into Raiders free agency, the team has to re-sign some of its own (like running back Josh Jacobs) and focus on bringing in veteran talent to complement current stars like Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, and Chandler Jones. Next season has to be Las Vegas’ year, or owner Mark Davis may need to tear the whole thing down. That’s why the early Raiders offseason targets much include linebacker Lavonte David, safety Jessie Bates III, and yes, Tom Brady.

Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals

The Raiders offseason targets need to focus on the defense more than anything else. The unit added Chandler Jones to beef up the pass rush last offseason, yet the D was a huge disappointment this season.

In 2022, Las Vegas was 26th in points allowed (418), 28th in yards allowed (6,216), 30th in sacks (27, with 12.5 coming from Maxx Crosby), and dead last in turnovers (13).

The team needs help at every level of the defense and adding stars in the defensive backfield and at linebacker needs to be a Raiders free agency priority. The first move here is to add Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

Bates is a leader on and off the field and can marshal the Raiders defense from the back. He’s also a playmaker. This season he had 71 tackles, eight passes defended, and four interceptions. With Bates at safety, opposing receivers will have a harder time getting free, giving Crosby and Jones more time to get after the quarterback.

Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On the next level down from Bates, the next Raiders offseason target needs to be Buccaneers superstar linebacker Lavonte David.

David has been one of the best linebackers in the league over the last decade. He’s made a Pro Bowl team, an All-Pro team, and averages over 100 tackles a year. He turns 33 at the end of January, but the off-ball LB still has a good year or two left in him.

The Raiders LB corps dealt with some tough injuries this year. Veteran Denzel Perryman and youngster Divine Deablo played just 12 and eight games, respectively, and ended the season on IR. If the team can add a player like David into that mix next year, it will do wonders for a unit that was 19th against the run and 29th vs. the pass.

Lavonte David isn’t a long-term fix. The Raiders are operating on a two-year plan right now with the way their roster is constructed, though, and the Buccaneers LB can help the team make a Super Bowl run in 2023 for sure.

Tom Brady, QB, Greatest of All Time

The Derek Carr Era is officially over in Las Vegas, which means quarterback has to be the primary concern in Raiders free agency.

Here’s the (alleged) Cliff’s Notes version of Tom Brady and the Raiders. In 2020, UFC president Dana White tried to broker a deal for Brady and Rob Gronkowski to go to the Raiders. Brady wasn’t super interested, but he explored the possibility. In the end, the franchise said they were sticking with their guy (Carr), which led to Brady famously telling the story on LeBron James’ show, The Shop, and saying, “You’re sticking with that mother*****? Are you serious?”

Now, the “mother*****” in question could have been Tua Tagovailoa or Jimmy Garoppolo, but most believe it is Carr. He’s now gone, though, opening the door for Tom Brady.

At 46, when the 2023 season starts, Brady playing again is unprecedented. Still, he’s the GOAT, so if anyone can do it, Brady is the guy.

The Raiders offer Brady the best win-now offense of any team looking for a QB this offseason. Darren Waller is Gronkowski Lite, Hunter Renfrow is incredibly similar to Brad favorites like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, and Davante Adams would be no worse than the second-best WR the QB has ever played with.

The offensive line would be an issue, but the Raiders unit actually came on at the end of the year. The left side is set for a long time with center Andre James, left guard Dylan Parham, and left tackle Kolton Miller. And on the right, rookie Taylor Mumford Jr. showed promise at the end of the season.

The defense overall has to be the main concern when it comes to Raiders offseason targets, but if the Raiders free agency class also includes Tom Brady, a Super Bowl isn’t out of the question.