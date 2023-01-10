By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders’ miserable 2022 season has finally come to an end. Las Vegas battled through adversity to make a surprising playoff appearance in 2021, and many expected a repeat performance in 2022. Those expectations only grew higher after the Raiders acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, leading many to assume they were a playoff lock.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, this season was an absolute disaster. The Raiders finished just 6-11, third in the AFC West and four games worse than last year’s record. They had a bad habit of double-digit leads, as they blew four of them this season. If they managed to hold onto those leads, they would be in the playoffs.

Some Raiders, such as Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Maxx Crosby, had great seasons and kept the team competitive in nearly every game. However, the bad outweighs the good in this case, as many Raiders performed well below expectations. With Las Vegas’ season now over, we’re going to rank the most disappointing Raiders in 2022.

It’s important to note that we’re discussing the most disappointing Raiders from this season, not the worst. For example, Josh McDaniels had a very poor first season as the Raiders’ head coach, and undoubtedly cost the team some games. However, he won’t be appearing on this list because, who expected him to actually be good?

With that said, here are the three most disappointing Raiders from the 2022 NFL season.

3. Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow had developed into a solid wideout for the Raiders. In 2021, he had his best season with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in both. With Adams coming in to be the new WR1, it’s fair to expect a step back from Renfrow, but no one expected it to be this drastic.

Renfrow had by far the worst season of his career in 2022, with just 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He only passed the 50-yard plateau in three games, and he didn’t score a touchdown until the Christmas Eve game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, injuries limited him to only 10 games this season, but he wasn’t good even when he played.

If Renfrow can rebound in 2023, then the Raiders could have one of the best receiver duos in the league. If he continues to play like this, though, he may find himself in another uniform soon.

2. Derek Carr

Derek Carr had a very solid season in 2021 and played a big part in getting Vegas to the playoffs. He completed 68.4% of his passes for 4,804 yards, a career-high, and 23 touchdowns. With a new top target and good friend in Adams coming in, Carr should have been even better in 2022, but he wasn’t.

While Carr threw for one more touchdown this year than last, that was the only stat to improve. He threw 14 interceptions, tied with Kirk Cousins for second-most in the league, for the second straight season. Additionally, his completion percentage, yardage, yards per attempt, and passer rating have all seen noticeable drops.

With McDaniels benching Carr late in the season, he has almost certainly played his last game as a Raider. No matter where he ends up playing in 2023, though, he will have to be better than he was this season.

1. Chandler Jones

Las Vegas made a huge splash in the free agency market by signing defensive end Chandler Jones. The former Patriot and Cardinal has over 100 career sacks and the three-year, $51 million contract the Raiders signed him to seemed like a great deal. With Crosby on the other side, Jones should have propelled the Raiders’ pass rush to the league’s elite.

Instead, Jones struggled greatly in his first season in Las Vegas. He finished with just 4.5 sacks this season, his lowest total since 2020 when he played just five games. Three of those sacks came in a Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but those were his first full sacks of the season. His season also ended early, as he missed the final two games with injury.

The best highlight of Jones’ season came in Week 15 against his former team, the New England Patriots. Jones took a lateral meant for Patriots QB Mac Jones and took it all the way back for a walk-off touchdown. Still, that was more the Patriots making a colossal mistake than Jones’ own doing.

The Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL at getting to the quarterback this season. They had just 27 sacks the entire season, the third-fewest in the entire league. Jones must be much better next season if the Raiders want to improve that lackluster pass rush.