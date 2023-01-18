Following last offseason’s trade of quarterback Russell Wilson, many thought that the Seattle Seahawks would be headed toward a full-scale rebuild. But the players on this team had other ideas.

Instead, the Seahawks put together a season that they won’t soon forget. They finished the 2022 regular season with a 9-8 record. In addition, they earned a spot in the 2023 Playoffs, as they took on the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

While the Seahawks fell in the first round, they have proved that they have a solid foundation in place. And with Pete Caroll leading the charge, they show no signs of slowing down.

Heading into the offseason, this Seahawks team can make several big moves. With money to spend and nine draft picks in 2023, including two in the first round, this team could look drastically different come the start of next season.

If the Seahawks can build on what they already have, they could be a legitimate threat in the NFC. What they choose to do in free agency will play a large role in how they look next season.

With that being said, here are three players they should target in this year’s free-agent class.

3. Deion Jones, LB

The Seahawks defense shocked those around the NFL this season. They played far above their expectations and gave even the NFL’s best offenses problems. But this unit could still find ways to improve. Adding a proven linebacker in Deion Jones could be a great place to start.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, Jones has been a force in the NFL. Over his seven NFL seasons, he has recorded 696 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions.

Jones didn’t make his appearance this season until Week seven when he joined the Cleveland Browns. In just 11 games, he recorded 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 2.5 total sacks. He also added three defended passes, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The Seahawks have relied heavily on veteran linebackers in recent years. This was very much the case during the 2022 campaign. If the team is looking to add another veteran to the group, Jones could be a solid option.

2. Daron Payne, DT

The defensive front could be another area that the Seahawks choose to address through free agency. Luckily for them, this free agent class is loaded with talent at the position. But none may be a better fit than Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Over his five NFL seasons, Payne has become a force along the defensive line. Regardless of where he has lined up, he has managed to make his presence felt. He also happens to be hitting free agency after coming off the best season of his NFL career.

Payne took the field in all 17 games this season. He also managed to set career-highs in nearly every stat.

In total, he recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 11.5 total sacks. This was the first double-digit sack campaign of his NFL career.

Since being taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Payne has taken the field in 81 total games. He has racked up 291 total tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 26 career sacks.

At just 25 years old, Payne is still young enough to join this Seahawks defensive core. He would fit well alongside the talent that they have already added and could give them another proven talent on the defensive front.

1. Geno Smith, QB

Geno Smith was arguably the biggest surprise of the 2022 season. After six years of being a backup, he was given the chance to be a starter again. And he proved that he was more than capable of the job. But now the Seahawks need to ensure that he stays with the team.

Smith spent the 2022 season as the driving force of the Seahawks offense. While leading them to the postseason, he stuffed the stat sheet on a weekly basis. In doing so, he set career highs across the board.

He finished the year throwing for 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. On the ground, he added 366 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Even at 32 years old, Smith looks to be the best option for the Seahawks at QB1. Based on what he showed this season, he has done more than enough to keep the starting job. Once free agency begins, the Seahawks must find a way to lock him into a new contract.

Smith is set to enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Based on what he did this season, he could be set to make a lot of money. But it appears that he wants to stay in Seattle, and both sides are looking to make that happen. If the Seahawks hope to remain competitive next season, this is the first player that needs to be on their list.