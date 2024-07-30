Since tackle Evan Neal and center John Michael Schmitz remain sidelined with injuries, the New York Giants have signed veteran guard Greg Van Roten to bolster their offensive line. In a corresponding move, cornerback Aaron Robinson was released.

The Giants' offensive line has been a recurring issue heading into this season. With the protection surrounding Daniel Jones, who is trying to bounce back from injury, bringing in Van Roten makes sense.

Van Roten is a true journeyman, having played with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Toronto Argonauts before joining the Las Vegas Raiders last year. Despite giving up five sacks, Van Roten played well for the Raiders last year, starting 17 games for Las Vegas. He also has experience playing center, which could be useful as their backup center, Austin Schlottmann, has struggled at times.

Adding Van Roten is the latest offensive line shakeup, following Jermaine Eluemunor's move from guard to right tackle last week. Van Roten figures to start for the Giants, with the rest of the line likely featuring left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, Jon Runyan Jr., and Eluemunor at right tackle. Hopefully, this starting group for New York can keep Jones upright and help fuel the Giants back to the playoffs.

How will the Giants do this year?

There could be plenty of pressure on the Giants in 2024, with everyone's performance in focus. New York declined to select a quarterback in the draft, leaving Jones and Drew Lock to battle it out for the starting role this offseason, which doesn't provide much optimism. Although getting Malik Nabers, the best wideout product New York has had since Odell Beckham Jr., helps, it's not great that Jones and Nabers have failed to connect during training camp.

Giants fans were frustrated last year, but head coach Brian Daboll gets more out of less and should be able to construct an average offense at best. However, their defense will carry them, especially a fearsome defensive line that added Brian Burns. So, while New York might not find the prettiest ways to win, they have a team that can keep them somewhat competitive whenever they take the field.

However, the Giants share a division with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, both heavy playoff favorites. Factor that in with a schedule featuring the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and New York could have a rough season, especially with so much uncertainty at quarterback.