Miami gets back in the winning column led by Jimmy Butler's 31 points.

The Miami Heat get a much needed win over an explosive Sacramento Kings team that puts an end to their seven-game losing streak. Head coach Erik Spoelstra opted for a film session instead of a regular practice Tuesday where it was described as a “vulnerable” time where “things were said that needed to be said.” Message was clear.

Jimmy Butler was a star Wednesday night as he scored 31 points, making 10 of his 14 shot attempts, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Richardson had 24 points which is a season-high for him and hit another season-high with six three-point shots. Bam Adebayo had 16 points, 11 rebounds, plus Terry Rozier had a down night with seven points, but made up for it with 10 assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

For the Kings, Keegan Murray scored 33, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Here's a look at both halves and three takeaways from the Heat's big win over the Kings:

A promising first half for Heat against the Kings

Miami had one of their best quarters to start a game in a while as they scored 28 total points while holding Sacramento to 22. They would shoot 42.1 percent from the field, but had a solid start from the three-point line as they made four of their six attempts.

Butler looked like the player that Heat fans have been wanting who is assertive with his nine first quarter points, plus Herro and Kevin Love made a presence with five points each. However, they would need to stay consistent going into the second quarter and that is exactly what they did offensively.

The Heat would score 31 points in the second period led by Josh Richardson who was explosive with 13 points in the quarter off of three deep shots. To end the first half, Miami as a whole would make seven of their 12 shots from deep, a rarity in the past few weeks. Adebayo has bene in a slump in the team's skid and started that way in the first quarter, but had eight points in the next as he's getting back to rhythm.

On the other hand, the Heat gave up 33 points from the Kings in the period led by rookie Keegan Murray who had 13 points and 21 total in the first half. Adebayo and Miami kept Sabonis silent for the most part but picked it up in the 12 minutes with nine. They would need to hold Sacramento off even more in the second half, hoping they don't catch a second wind, especially from Fox who only had five points in the half while he averages 27.5 per game.

Second half leads to inevitable conclusion

After having as large as an 18 point lead, the Heat let it slip with the Kings leading at one point in the early portions of the period. By that point, it would become a slugfest between both teams as each were trying to get position on one another.

However, Miami would then turn on another wind led by Butler who had 12 points in the quarter alone to bring more life to the team. They would go up by at least 10 points before Sacramento caught up a bit as it was a 90-84 score going into the final quarter. A integral 12 more minutes for the Heat upcoming as they can snap a seven-game losing streak, but their fourth quarter woes have been something to monitor this season.

It was an exceptional fourth quarter for Miami as they would build up back a double-digit lead, playing the exact type of energy that was missing the past couple of weeks. They would close it out in the final period scoring 25 points and holding the Kings to 22 in what a sigh of relief for the Heat snapping a much too long skid.

What the road looks like ahead for Miami after long skid

It was a treacherous time for the Heat as they were inching closer and closer to a .500 record, but they halt it with a win over the Kings. Butler, Adebayo, and Caleb Martin told ClutchPoints over the past several days about the team returning to having fun again and Wednesday night was a clear example of what happens when they do just that.

Now, Miami goes on the road against a Washington Wizards team that only had nine wins on the season. While the Heat have lost to inferior teams before, they have the momentum to make that game Friday a “get-right” contest.

After that, they face another strong Western Conference team in the Los Angeles Clippers team with stars such as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George Sunday. This is a prime opportunity for Miami to build themselves back up from the ground after a miserable time the past few weeks.