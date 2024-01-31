After losing seven straight games, Miami is 24-23 on the season.

It has been a miserable past few weeks for the Miami Heat as they're in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Tuesday saw the team conduct a film session with the coaches and players instead of a typical practice which star Bam Adebayo revealed to the media afterwards that it was a “vulnerable” time for everybody.

“We heard the communication loud and clear; it provided a lot of clarity for all of us,” Adebayo said. “We walked out with a lot of clarity and a lot of confidence.”

The day prior, the Heat lost to the high-powered Phoenix Suns to get their seventh straight loss which is the longest skid they had since the 2007-2008 season where they had 15 wins the whole year. What was a film session seemed to be also used as a way for the players and coaches to talk each other candidly as the team is playing their worst basketball of the season.

Caleb Martin says “things were said that needed to be said” at session

Caleb Martin also spoke after the team meeting to give some insight into what happened during it without giving too much detail. What he did reveal is that “things were said that needed to be said” in that time and everybody's goal is still the same, “to win a championship.”

“Things were said that needed to be said and I really do think that we're on the same page. I know that everybody is here for the same common goal and that's to win a championship. You can't obviously get ahead of ourselves and it doesn't just happen because you got the talent to make it happen,” Martin said. “It's all a work in progress on a nightly basis to win games and we do approach it like we're in a one game season, every night. Just try to win this season every night. So I think we're in a much better place and we're not gonna let this determine how the rest of season is gonna go.”

Caleb Martin provided more insight into the film session meeting today. “Things were said that needed to be said…” #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/eaRpxyFJMF — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 30, 2024

Erik Spoelstra wouldn't divulge too much on film session

If there is a team that embraces having a huge chip on their shoulder, it is the Miami Heat. When asked by ClutchPoints what was accomplished at the film session, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra responded “that's for me to know.”

“That's for me to know. So it really doesn't matter what everybody else sees. We are aware of what the perception is about our team on the outside,” Spoelstra said. “We only care about the people in our locker room and the solutions we need to do to get this thing back on track.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the team embracing having a chip on their shoulder and what he saw from them today. Didn’t go too into detail with me or any other media member about today. Wasn’t a practice, was reported to be a film session. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/mwLrDbZCe0 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 30, 2024

Spoelstra would say that at the very moment, the goal is focusing on “our house” and getting the structure right of the team as they strive to get results they're aiming for. He acknowledges the emotions the team must be feeling after losing seven straight, and also wouldn't say to another media member about what happened during the film session.

“Toughness — mental, physical, emotional competitive toughness,” Spoelstra said. “The schematics are second, third, fourth, fifth [behind that]… That’s what we worked on today, finding solutions that are really none of your business, and I say that respectfully.”

Whatever happened in that meeting, Spoelstra and company are hoping that the potential impact of it will result in better play on the floor. Now in the second half of the season, the Heat are 24-23 which puts them seventh in the East as their next opportunity to snap the losing streak is Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.