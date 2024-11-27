MIAMI – After the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday to make it two-straight wins, they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks to break the streak Tuesday night, 106-103. It seemed as if the tides were changing in that last Heat win as it was another thrilling game that, this time, didn't go the way of Miami.

Jimmy Butler finished with 23 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points, and Terry Rozier recorded 17 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Heat's loss vs. the Bucks in NBA Cup group play.

Damian Lillard, Bucks torch Heat from deep in first half

There was an interesting development to the starting lineup as while Heat star Terry Rozier was available for the game, he was relegated to the bench. It shouldn't be that surprising as while some speculated that could be the best spot for the 30-year-old guard, the starting lineup of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, and Bam Adebayo had won the past two games.

However, it was a rough beginning for Miami as they were overwhelmed by Bucks star Damian Lillard, who started three of three from beyond the arch and had nine of his team's first 13 points. By the end of the quarter, he would have 17 points, and 25 by the end of the first half as they didn't have any answers.

Besides Lillard, it was the three-point shooting that made a difference in the first two frames as Milwaukee shot 13 of 21 from deep compared to the Heat, who only attempted nine times and made three. From the field, the opponents shot 57.1 percent, as the Heat shot 44.1 percent.

The home team would vastly outscore the Bucks in the paint 22-10, which, if they don't light it up from beyond the arch as much in the second half, Miami can claw back into it.

On the other hand, they have to attempt more from deep themselves, as they have been one of the best three-point shooting teams by percentage. Still, they would get to the free throw line way more than Milwaukee, as they made 18 of 23 compared to just four of five.

A stress-inducing second half for the Heat

The third quarters for the Heat have been a concern earlier in the season, and it started that way Tuesday with Lillard continuing with his masterful first half. However, Miami would start to make strides throughout the frame as they ended it on a 26-9 run that cut the deficit from 22 points to just five points going into the fourth quarter.

Butler would score 20 through three quarters, nine in the third where, for the third straight game, recorded double-digit free throw attempts. It has also been a huge game and third period for the Heat rookie Pelle Larsson, who had seven points, four rebounds, and three assists to go along with a +13.

There were also some extended minutes for Heat rookie Kel'el Ware as Kevin Love had to leave the game due to back spasms. The fourth quarter was staple Heat basketball, probably resulting in any fans' heart rate rising as it became a back-and-forth affair.

Despite being benched, Rozier played very crucial minutes and was a crucial part in the comeback, scoring 13 in the period, including three deep balls.

It got to the point where, with moments remaining, the Heat had two chances to either make a game-winning shot down one, which they missed and then tie the game with their last chance at life. Rozier got the chance, but the hesitation was enough for Miami to run out of time.

They would at one point tie the game in their huge run, but if there is one phrase to culminate the performance, they were “too little too late.”

NBA Cup standings and how it impacts the Heat

In terms of the NBA Cup outlook after the Heat lost to the Bucks, they are technically not out of the race for a spot in the knockout round, but they need a plethora of steps to happen their way. They are third in East Group B behind the Bucks and the Detroit Pistons and are far out of the wild card spot.

As said before, they are not scientifically out of it, but they would need many teams to lose and have a huge point differential in the NBA Cup group play finale against the Toronto Raptors this Friday. There is no doubt that it has been a frustrating NBA Cup for the team as it started against the Pistons on Nov. 12, where Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called the phantom timeout, which led to a loss.

Now, with this defeat by the Bucks after many opportunities to turn the game around, it's been a tourney to forget. While they hope a miracle comes their way for their chances in the in-season tournament, they have a season to focus on as they are 7-8 and next face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.