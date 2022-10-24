3 hottest Celtics takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 NBA season, as they sit atop the Eastern Conference with a perfect record. Led by the potent duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics seem to have forgotten the chaotic offseason after looking in sync during the first week of regular season play.

On opening night, the Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers convincingly, with Tatum and Brown scoring 35 apiece. They then headed to South Beach where they beat another top Eastern Conference team in the Miami Heat.

Most recently, Boston defeated the Orlando Magic on Saturday behind Tatum’s huge 40-point outing. With that win, they hold a 3-0 record, making them one of four current unbeaten teams.

After this scorching start, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the rest of the Celtics’ season. While it’s still October, here are three early takeaways from Boston’s impeccable first week.

3. Jayson Tatum is making an early case for MVP

Jayson Tatum took the Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors personally, because he’s been on an absolute tear this season.

Through three games, the Celtics star is averaging 34.7 points per game (most in the NBA) while shooting an incredible 58.7% from the field. He’s led the team in scoring for all three of their wins and earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his feats:

The season is still young, but Tatum might have the strongest case for MVP so far. Of course, he’s still got 79 games to go, yet it’s hard to top his start to the year. A Maurice Podoloff Trophy could be in the young star’s future if he can play close to this level over the next several months.

2. The Celtics are on an ECF crash course with the Milwaukee Bucks

The only two undefeated teams in the East are the Celtics and Bucks, and they appear to be the best squads in the conference. So far, the Celtics have taken down two other elite East teams, Philly and Miami–with Milwaukee also posting a win over the Sixers.

While there are more solid contenders in the conference, Milwaukee and Boston appear to be the cream of the crop. Their combined record of 5-0 isn’t exactly surprising, as multiple media members predicted the two teams would be the best of the best:

.@ShannonSharpe reveals who he has in this year's NBA Finals: "I'm taking Celtics vs. Bucks in the ECF and Nuggets vs. Warriors in the WCF…The Bucks will beat the Warriors in the Finals because I don’t believe anyone can stop Giannis." pic.twitter.com/Sv7awdEwnf — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 18, 2022

When three-time All-Star Khris Middleton returns for the Bucks, they’ll be in an even better position to make a run back to the NBA Finals. However, the Celtics are just as formidable, especially with All-Defensive Second Teamer Robert Williams III on track to play again around the beginning of 2023.

Although it’s hard to predict what the injury reports will look like for their first matchup on Christmas Day, it will undoubtedly be a highly anticipated game. The two foes last squared off in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals, and there’s a good chance they meet again in the playoffs this year.

1. Boston doesn’t need Payton Pritchard

If there’s anyone who hasn’t benefited from Malcolm Brogdon’s trade to the Celtics (outside of opposing teams), it’s point guard Payton Pritchard. The 2020 first-round pick has only played four minutes through three games, putting up just three points in that limited time span.

That’s a far cry from last season in which the 24-year-old averaged 6.2 points per game in 14.1 minutes per outing. Due to his decreased playing time and Boston’s plethora of talented guards, the Celtics might not need him for the long haul.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz already suggested dealing Pritchard elsewhere this season, but the Celtics could pick up his rookie scale option in the coming week.

One week remains to pick up 2023-24 rookie scale team options. Here are the decisions remaining: BOS: P. Pritchard

CHA: L. Ball, J. Bouknight, K. Jones

GSW: J. Kuminga, M. Moody, J. Wiseman

HOU: J. Christopher, U. Garuba, J. Green, A. Sengun

NOP: K. Lewis Jr, T. Murphy III 1/2 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 24, 2022

If the Celtics skip out on a Pritchard payday, he could be traded for future picks or even some big depth. The Oregon native undoubtedly has talent, handles, and a 3-point shot; however, he’s not a must-have right now for Boston. At the very least, he should remain a valuable trade asset and potentially be featured in future trades later on in the season.

In the meantime though, Boston is preparing for another Eastern Conference battle on Monday night versus the Chicago Bulls. Like Philly and Milwaukee, Chicago has its name in the mix for conference supremacy this year. The Bulls’ success will depend on their health status, but they shouldn’t be underestimated as the Celtics look to maintain their perfect start.