The Texas Rangers have gotten the attention of many over the last two years, signing big names like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jacob deGrom to big money deals. However, for this rebuild to work out, the Rangers will have to supplement those star players with prospects. The Rangers currently have six top 100 prospects, and they need multiple of those guys to work out.

The Rangers finished with a 68-94 record in 2022, which had them in fourth in the American League West. The Houston Astros remain the favorites in the division, with the Seattle Mariners emerging as another contender in the American League. the Los Angeles Angels have the star power, but have not been able to put it together.

There are some guys in the top 100 prospects who could contribute to the Rangers this season, and they are important, but there are some names farther down on the list and outside of the top 100 that the team has high hopes for. Here are the three Rangers prospects to watch this spring training.

3. Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung

Josh Jung is the top prospect in the Rangers system and number 34 on MLB.com’s top 100 prospects, a right-handed hitting third baseman. He has played 26 games at the major league level, and he is expected to be the starting third baseman on Opening Day. He posted a .204 batting average, .235 on-base percentage and a .654 OPS with 5 home runs in his 26 games at the major league level in 2023. So he did struggle in limited time.

Interestingly, Josh Jung has only played 58 games at the AAA level over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Regardless of that, he got time in the major leagues last season, and has a chance to win the third base job out of spring training.

2. Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter

The Rangers invested big in Jack Leiter when they selected him number two overall in the 2021 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt. He is the number two prospect in the Rangers system and number 78 on MLB.com’s top 100 prospect list. He is a 22-year-old right-handed starting pitcher and the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter.

Jack Leiter pitched in 23 games at the AA level, starting 22 of them, and struggled mightily. He had a 5.54 ERA and a 5.13 xFIP in those games. While Leiter has plenty of time to rebound, the Rangers would like to see him put it together, because he could make a quick rise to the major leagues and supplement the team’s rotation behind Jacob deGrom.

1. Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker

Jack Leiter’s old Vanderbilt teammate Kumar Rocker, who was selected 10th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the New York Mets, is in the Rangers system. Rocker did not sign with the Mets because the team was concerned with his physical. As a result, he was in the 2022 draft and the Rangers selected him at number three overall. He is the eighth-ranked prospect in the Rangers system, but arguably the most intriguing.

It is unknown how much work Kumar Rocker will get in spring training, but he was a non-roster invitee. He has not pitched in the organization yet, but he is expected to pitch on Tuesday, Feb. 28 against the Colorado Rockies. If Rocker and Leiter work out, they could be one of the most intriguing duos in baseball when they reach the big league level.