3 overvalued Fantasy Football tight ends based on 2022 ADP

The final week of NFL preseason is finally behind us. All 32 teams have made their final cuts and are down to their 53-man rosters. Many of you might have already drafted your fantasy football teams. If so, I would assume you were not too thrilled with your tight end position. After all, there’s usually only a couple studs.

The tight end position is always tricky. Generally speaking, you either want to be one of the first to draft a tight end, or be one of the last. It’s no different this year. However, the pool of valuable tight ends has grown this season. But it’s a matter of where to take who. There are a number of tight ends who are being drafted far too early based on their ADP (average draft position).

Considering that, we thought we would go over those players and reveal the tight ends who are overvalued in 2022.

The 3 Overvalued Tight Ends in Fantasy Football for the 2022 Season

3. T.J. Hockenson – Detroit Lions TE

There is a lot of hype surrounding the Detroit Lions going into the 2022 season. They drafted Aiden Hutchinson first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He alone should make the defense better. Assuming the defense can actually get off the field sometimes, that creates more opportunities for fantasy football points on offense.

Their tight end, T.J. Hockenson, is very talented. A lot of people think he could be in for a breakout year. I, however, am not one of them.

Both of his years in the NFL, Hockenson has impressed in fantasy football. But the numbers aren’t there yet to support this high of a pick. He is being drafted far too close to the elite tight ends that it hurts your value if you draft him at his current ADP, which is 68th. That’s the middle of the sixth round in 12-team leagues. That is far too early for a tight end who caught just 61 passes for 583 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Most fantasy points by a TE this season (PPR) Mark Andrews – 269.7

Travis Kelce – 236.0

George Kittle – 187.5

Dalton Schultz – 180.3

Kyle Pitts – 164.9

Dawson Knox – 155.8

Zach Ertz – 154.2

Dallas Goedert – 151.9

Mike Gesicki – 151.7

TJ Hockenson – 145.3 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 28, 2021

The Lions drafted Jameson Williams with a first-round pick at wide receiver. They also brought in D.J. Chark to run routes in the slot. Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to take another step forward after a solid year last year. That could very well limit the target share for Hockenson again this season.

Yet, he is being drafted ahead of guys like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Both of those tight ends have next to no competition and a much better quarterback. I’m fading on Hockenson until at least the eighth round.

2. George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

The next player on the list is none other than the beast himself, George Kittle. But my belief that he is being over-drafted has less to do with him and more to do with his circumstances.

As all fantasy football managers know, Kittle is a valuable tight end. He stretches the field with big play ability, is a red zone threat, and there is no other tight end worth mentioning in San Francisco. However, there are some serious red flags. The 49ers already are a run-first football team. That’s not going to change this year.

Kittle is easily the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Trey Lance starting at QB has a huge impact on recognizing the usage of Kittle in the passing game. I find it highly probable that Kyle Shanahan will keep Kittle in to block more this year than he has in the past. Their offensive line is not as good as it was previously.

Not to mention, there are going to be a ton of designed runs for Lance. They will utilize Kittle to block in those situations.

Then you look at the lack on consistency Lance has shown throwing the ball accurately. It’s been reported that he and Kittle have struggled to get on the same page in training camp. His accuracy issues are a very big concern for a player being drafted in the elite group of Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews and Darren Waller.

Then you bake in the fact that Kittle gets hurt seemingly every year. He has missed 14 games over the last three seasons with injuries. There are simply too many question marks to justify a fourth-round pick. A player like Ertz is going six rounds later.

Tight ends that scored more fantasy points than Zach Ertz in 2021 ⬇️ Mark Andrews

Travis Kelce

Dalton Schultz

George Kittle He is currently being drafted as the TE10 in Round 10 👀 — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) August 29, 2022

1. Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs TE

The most overvalued player on my list is Travis Kelce. I know, you all think I am crazy or have no idea what I am talking about. But hear me out.

Last season, Kelce posted the lowest number of receptions and yards he’s had in any season since 2017. He is 32 years old and will turn 33 in early October. He’s obviously not getting any younger.

For those who argue his target share is going to go up, I disagree. In 2021, we saw a slight dip in production from Tyreek Hill, especially down the stretch. The reason for that is that defenses began bracketing him. They simply refused to get beat for 50-yard touchdowns week in and week out. That allowed Kelce to eat over the middle.

Patrick Mahomes has never been a guy to force-feed anyone. Like any great quarterback, he throws it to the open guy.

I strongly believe a lot of defensive coordinators are going to scheme up to stop Kelce. They will make JuJu Smith-Schuster or the rookie Skyy Moore beat them before they let Kelce dominate. It’s actually not hard to do. You line a linebacker up on him at the line, and drop a safety over the top.

Kansas City has no running game and no receiver to scare the defense deep. So, there isn’t much of a downside not to basically double the Chiefs tight end every play. That will force Mahomes to look elsewhere.

Kelce is still being drafted as the top tight end off of the board. Let him go there and you will laugh as the season plays out. I’m not saying he won’t have another Pro Bowl year. But what I am saying is that we have already seen his peak and he is on the decline in an offense where suddenly he is the defenses biggest concern.

In fantasy football drafts, I'd rather prioritize Kyle Pitts at his ADP over Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews. pic.twitter.com/3rWXyZJW5J — Moody (@EricNMoody) August 5, 2022

Do yourself a favor and take Mark Andrews or Kyle Pitts a round or two later.