Trey Lance-George Kittle struggles at camp should have fantasy football managers taking notice

It’s that time of year again when fantasy football drafts are being held across the country. Every year, there are a handful of tight ends that are worth drafting in the early rounds. If you don’t land one of them, it’s usually best to wait until very late in your draft to take a tight end. George Kittle is on that premier list again this year, alongside Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts and Darren Waller.

But if recent reports out of 49ers camp are accurate, fantasy managers might want to temper expectations for Kittle this year.

#49ers’ practice report (last of the season!)

* Longshot Jason Poe seems like he’s zeroing in on roster spot

* Lance-Kittle connection off kilter

* Fantasy info at SF RB spot

* Game plan for Thursday

* Garoppolo exit coming “pretty soon”

* More! https://t.co/ZI6fe4EBtU — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 23, 2022

The Athletic writer Matt Barrows wrote about how Lance has been having an up and down training camp. In particular, the connection with Kittle has been off kilter.

During Tuesday’s practice, Lance threw a poor ball to Kittle who was wide open in the end zone. The play before, Kittle could not bring in another target from Lance. A few plays later, they went back to the well and Lance’s pass intented for Kittle was intercepted.

Normally, fantasy managers wouldn’t need to put very much stock into this. But knowing Kittle’s production is reliant on Lance’s ability to play competent football, it’s a serious question mark. Kittle is currently going in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, sometimes ahead of Waller. The Raiders tight end does not have any of the same worries.

George Kittle has also consistently been injured during his career. None of the other four elite tight ends can say that. It might make some sense to fade on Kittle in fantasy drafts and either take one of the other four, or wait many rounds later.