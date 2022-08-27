3 players who made great final impressions to make the Packers roster in preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their preseason with a 17-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Green Bay finished the preseason at 1-2, and now the focus turns to a crucial regular season. Before the Packers can do that, however, they need to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday.

Green Bay has a tough task ahead of it to cut down the roster by nearly half. Many players already have a roster spot secured, but others have been battling for a spot throughout the preseason. These three players in particular made the Packers’ job a little harder with their performance on Thursday night.

3. Tyler Goodson

Most of Goodson’s carries against Kansas City didn’t go anywhere. Across six of his seven carries, Goodson, an undrafted rookie from Iowa, had just four yards on the ground. However, that last carry showed a flash of what he could be.

Early in the second quarter, Goodson burst through the Kansas City defense for a big game. He then finished the play off with a spin move to get into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown, the Packers’ only one of the night.

Goodson also played a part in the passing game with five catches for 26 yards. Those stats aren’t spectacular, but Goodson showed he could be a solid check-down option when Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon aren’t on the field. Aaron Rodgers always appreciates more weapons, after all.

Right now, Goodson is the fourth running back on the Packers’ depth chart, which is a precarious spot on any team. Goodson needed a strong performance to have any chance of making the roster, and he may have just had it.

2. Micah Abernathy

With players rotating in and out of games, defensive players rarely get to rack up stats in the preseason. Of all the Packers’ defenders, Abernathy had arguably the most impressive game on Thursday night.

The undrafted rookie out of Tennessee led the team with six total tackles, four of them solo. Nothing mind-blowing, but just a solid all-around game.

Abernathy is the third-string tight end on Green Bay’s most recent depth chart. The Packers’ crowded secondary will be tough to crack, but Abernathy made a strong final push to make the roster.

1. Samori Toure

Arguably the biggest storyline of the Packers’ offseason is how the team will replace Davante Adams’ production. Since Green Bay sent its star wideout to Las Vegas, the team has lacked a true top receiver on the roster. With a starting trio of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, the Packers are taking a receiver-by-committee approach this season.

Green Bay needs a deep receiving core to support that philosophy. Every receiver has to contribute for the Packers to reach their goals this season. Fortunately for them, they may have found a new weapon on Thursday night.

Toure, a 2022 seventh-round pick out of Nebraska, impressed in the final preseason game. The rookie caught six passes for 83 yards on Thursday, averaging nearly 14 yards per reception. Those numbers came with Jordan Love and Danny Etling throwing him the ball, so imagine what he could do with Rodgers under center instead.

Toure is pretty far down the depth chart as a third-string receiver. However, wideout will be one of the most valuable positions for Green Bay this season. For a receiver-needy team like the Packers, more weapons are always a plus.