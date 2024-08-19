The Nashville Predators responded to a disappointing 2023-24 season with a big off-season. The additions of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei combined with the Juuse Saros extension have put the playoffs in sight. To get to the playoffs last season, the Predators needed career years out of multiple players, including Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly. How could regression from the forward unit prevent the Predators from making the playoffs?

How will Jonathan Marchessault fit with the Predators?

Jonathan Marchessault became a free agent at the perfect time. He scored 42 goals with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and cashed in, signing a five-year deal worth $5.5 million per season with Nashville. Marchessault became a star as one of the Golden Misfits on the 2017 Golden Knights but can he keep that up in his new spot?

Marchessault is a regression candidate because of his career year last season but there is also very little proof of success outside of Vegas. His lone season with the Florida Panthers was a 30-goal campaign. The remainder of his productive seasons all come with the Golden Knights. Because of the out-of-nowhere nature of the original stars in Vegas, there is some doubt about whether Marchessault can continue that production.

The Predators took a solid bet in terms of salary on Marchessault but he is signed through his age-38 season. They must ensure that he does not regress this season through power play time and minutes with Filip Forsberg. Otherwise, they could regret this decision very soon.

Ryan O'Reilly must continue stellar play

From one Conn Smythe winner to another, Ryan O'Reilly was the big pickup from the 2023 off-season. He started his Predators career with a 69-point season, the second most in his career. O'Reilly continued his solid defensive play as well and was the center between Forsberg on Nyquist as they tore up the score sheet.

O'Reilly is hardly the biggest name on the Predators anymore. He was in the conversation with Roman Josi and Forsberg a year ago, but the big additions have pushed him down the Q-rating leaderboards. As he gets older and potentially gets power play time taken away, O'Reilly must keep up his scoring pace to ensure the Predators make the playoffs.

While Stamkos and Marchessault are bigger names, neither are centers. O'Reilly's biggest impact will come on the defensive end, which is where he thrives. He played that role in St. Louis in 2018-19, which ended in a Stanley Cup. But, if O'Reilly's legs cannot keep up and he cannot play defense the way he did then, it could be a long season for Nashville.

Can Gustav Nyquist thrive in a second-line role?

If Marchessault keeps up his great play from last year, Gustav Nyquist will likely head to the second line. He racked up a career-high 52 assists and 75 points on the top line last season. Playing with Filip Forsberg, who scored 48 goals, will help those numbers. If Nyquist gets bumped down to the second unit, the Predators should not expect the same numbers as last year.

Nyquist will be 35 years old when the season starts but has proven that he can perform in his veteran years. With Marchessault and Stamkos taking up ice time, he is a regression candidate for the Predators. The team snagged the two free agents because they did not advance in the playoffs last year. While it was a great season for Nyquist, it was not enough to push the Predators to playoff success.

It would make sense for Nyquist to regress however the Predators must ensure that he produces at the same level as last year. If they can get another great season out of Nyquist and add the regular production of Stamkos and Marchessault, the Predators will have a great season in 2024-25.