Published November 14, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.

As a quick reminder, the Colts benched their starting quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and replaced them with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier, two guys who had no experience doing their new jobs. There was literally no reason for the Raiders to lose this game, and they still somehow found a way to do so.

The Colts surprisingly decided to start Ryan over Sam Ehlinger, and ended up pulling off a shocking victory. While the Colts will be celebrating, the Raiders are left wondering if there’s anything they can do right this season. So with their latest loss in the books, let’s highlight three Raiders who cost their team a victory in Week 10 against the Colts.

3. Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins has had a rather strange season for the Raiders, but his importance to the team quickly skyrocketed once Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve ahead of this game. Hollins is going to have to step up alongside Davante Adams for the Raiders moving forward, but he failed to deliver in Week 10 against the Colts.

Hollins finished the game with just two catches for 18 yards on his six targets. Hollins couldn’t stand out alongside Adams, and while it didn’t prevent Adams from turning in a massive performance, it ultimately limited the Raiders offense in a game they absolutely had to win. While that’s not solely Hollins fault, more was needed of him here.

Hollins is certainly capable of stepping up, as he had an eight catch, 158 yard, one touchdown performance in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. But he was nowhere to be found in Week 10, and while the Raiders offense wasn’t totally futile in this one, they couldn’t win because of a lack of a secondary target for Carr, making Hollins an easy choice for this list.

2. Chandler Jones

The signing of Chandler Jones this offseason becomes more and more disappointing with each passing game. There’s really no question anymore that Jones was the worst free agent signing in the entire league last offseason, and against one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL and a quarterback in Ryan who hadn’t played since Week 7, Jones still couldn’t manage to do anything.

Jones finished this contest with just two tackles while failing to create any pressure on Ryan, and that’s pretty much been the status quo for Jones all season long. Jones still has just 0.5 sacks on the season, and hasn’t even registered a QB hit in the past three games. Just add it to the laundry list of issues for the Raiders right now.

Unless Jones steps up moving forward, the Raiders pass rush will likely continue to be reliant on just Maxx Crosby moving forward. This was a very advantageous matchup for Jones to take advantage of, but he once again made virtually no impact. Las Vegas has a lot of problems right now, but Jones’ struggles may come in towards the top of that list.

1. Josh McDaniels

It’s becoming tough to ignore just how bad of a coaching job Josh McDaniels is doing with the Raiders. Yes, there has been some bad luck involved, as the Raiders are dealing with a ton of injuries, and six of their seven losses have come by one score or less, but McDaniels has been coaching like the game of football is a foreign concept to him for much of the season.

McDaniels offense is predictable with the Raiders, and whenever he tries to defy the norm, he makes a horrible decision. The Raiders attempt to score a game-winning touchdown on fourth and seven late in the fourth quarter was just the latest example that McDaniels has no idea what he’s doing. Adams is good, but why are you challenging Stephon Gilmore on what is potentially your last offensive play of the game?

McDaniels’ defense is also a complete mess, and got torched by Jonathan Taylor and a quarterback in Ryan who, again, hadn’t played since Week 7. McDaniels got out coached by Saturday, who had literally never coached above the high school level. This is about as embarrassing as it gets, and there’s really no way the Raiders can justify holding onto McDaniels moving forward.