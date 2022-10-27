3 reasons Lakers must NOT trade both 1st-round picks in attempt to save roster

The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season has gotten off to a horrible start in the early going. They have yet to win a game, with their 0-4 record being the second worst in the league behind the Orlando Magic, who are 0-5. It’s clear the Lakers are not built to contend in their current state, and sweeping changes will need to be made in some fashion.

The Lakers have talent on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the rest of the team around them is severely lacking. Many fans are calling on the Lakers to move their two last tradeable first-round picks (which are their 2027 and 2029 picks) in order to beef up their roster and give James and Davis the help they need.

While it makes sense to try to optimize their current roster, trading their only two tradeable first-rounders is not the right way to go about it. The Lakers don’t have many other options, but it’s clear this strategy would get them nowhere. Let’s take a look at three reasons why that is the case and the Lakers should hold onto their two remaining tradeable draft-picks for the time being.

3. The Lakers need to begin planning for their future

Considering the fact that the Lakers only have two tradeable first-round picks left at their disposal, it’s clear that they have invested a lot in building their current roster. That isn’t exactly a good sign since they haven’t won a game to start the season, but the Lakers are already in a bad spot; trading away your two last first-rounders isn’t going to help.

You would figure that an 0-4 start would signal that your team should focus on rebuilding rather than trading away what you have left in an effort to win. Teams want to get those draft picks so badly because the Lakers are going to completely crash and burn in the future, and when they do, those picks will likely be lottery picks if they are unprotected.

L.A. needs to focus on building their future back up, because this season has shown that their current core isn’t going to lead them to any success anytime soon. Trading away future first-rounds isn’t going to help that. The Lakers need to accept the fact that they aren’t a playoff contender right now, and until they stop acting like one, they will likely continue to lose.

2. The Lakers can let Russell Westbrook leave in free agency after this season

The main reason the Lakers potentially trading their two first rounders away has become such a topic of discussion is because Los Angeles wants to trade Russell Westbrook. However, no team is willing to take him unless they attach their two first round picks to their trade package with Westbrook.

It makes sense that the Lakers want to trade Westbrook, but at this cost, it’s not a move Los Angeles should even be considering. Yes, the team wants to contend, but Westbrook is going to be a free agent after the current season. Trading him isn’t going to instantly make you a title contender, so laboring through another painful season in order to preserve those two draft picks would likely be worth it.

The Lakers are facing external and internal pressure to be a contender, but it just isn’t likely to happen this season, and dumping Westbrook along with their two first-round picks just to get rid of him isn’t worth it, especially since his contract is up after this season. Holding onto Westbrook isn’t ideal, but Los Angeles isn’t going to win without him this season, which is why it makes sense to stand pat with him

1. The Lakers aren’t just a few players away from being a title contender

Los Angeles made some upgrades to their rotation this offseason, but so far, it doesn’t look like they have done much to change the outlook of this team. Lakers fans want their team to deal their first-rounders to get better players, but again, is that really worth it considering the current state of the team?

The Lakers have holes all over their roster, and it doesn’t feel like something that a new group of players would change. For example, a trade in which Westbrook and the first-rounders get dumped to the Indiana Pacers in return for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield sounds good, but do they really move the needle for the Lakers? Chances are they don’t.

L.A. has proven they aren’t close to contending for a title this season, and adding a few new players with their draft picks won’t change that. The Lakers need to preserve their only two tradeable draft picks for the future, because their situation will likely get worse before it gets better. And when it does, having those draft picks will be a lot more helpful than having a couple more rotation players who likely won’t be sticking around for very long.