The college football offseason is almost over as we are into July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that will be coming out in mid July. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Oklahoma State football fans. The Cowboys have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Oklahoma State is looking to make it back to the Big 12 championship

The Oklahoma State football team came close to winning the Big 12 title last season, but they fell short in the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys weren't expected to have a great year, but they ended up finishing 9-3 in the regular season and they made it to the Big 12 title game against Texas. The Longhorns ended up winning that game, 49-21, but it was still a good year for the Cowboys. They went to the Texas Bowl, and they took down Texas A&M to finish the year 10-4.

Now, Oklahoma State football is trying to get back to the Big 12 championship game, and without Texas and Oklahoma in the conference, it will be easier. The Cowboys are expected to be one of the top contenders in the conference along with teams like Utah, Arizona, Kansas and Kansas State. The Big 12 doesn't have a ton of strong teams this season, and it's very open.

Oklahoma State is led by running back Ollie Gordon who is returning after a monster season in 2023. Gordon is expected to be one of the best players in college football.

The Cowboys are also returning quarterback Alan Bowman. Bowman has had quite the college career, and he is as experienced as they come. All in all, the recipe is there for this team to have a good season. Here are three reasons why they will win the Big 12.

Ollie Gordon

The biggest thing that Oklahoma State football has in their favor is star running back Ollie Gordon. Gordon is going to be a problem this season. In 2o23, he carried the ball 285 times for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. Gordon could very well put himself into the Heisman conversation this season. He is going to be one of the best players in college football.

Having a player like that on offense is a total game-changer. Gordon is going to take Oklahoma State far.

Alan Bowman

Alan Bowman has had quite the college career as this season will be his seventh year. He got his career started back in 2018 with Texas Tech. He played for the Red Raiders for three seasons before spending two years at Michigan. He transferred to Oklahoma State and got the job last season, and he had a solid year. He threw for over 3,400 yards, but he did throw 14 interceptions and just 15 touchdowns.

With Ollie Gordon on the roster, having an experienced guy at QB like Alan Bowman is big for Oklahoma State. There isn't a lot of pressure on him, and if he can just clean up the turnovers, this offense should be able to get the job done.

The schedule

Another thing that is in Oklahoma State's favor is their schedule. The Big 12 is not looking too strong this year. The Cowboys do play Utah and Kansas State in back-to-back weeks, and that is their toughest stretch of the season. If they just win one of those games, they will be in a great spot to go onto the Big 12 championship game and have a chance at the conference crown and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

With the CFP expanding to 12 teams, all Oklahoma State has to do to get in is win the Big 12. The door is wide open for them to do that this season.