If there's one conference that's taking on a completely different look for the 2024 season, it's undoubtedly the Big 12. This conference has been in a major transition phase ever since last season when it added four new schools: BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. However, this season, it might be more about the losses of two teams, Oklahoma and Texas, than the additions of Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State.

Gone are the powerhouse teams of the Sooners and Longhorns, which essentially made the Big 12 one of the now four power conferences. Along with them went the electric atmospheres from their home stadiums. However, to simply write off the rest of the conference — like what EA Sports College Football 25 did — and their home fields would be erroneous.

Out of the 16 teams now comprising the conference, there are still some noteworthy classic college football environments that any diehard — or even casual fan for that matter — should experience in their lifetime. The Big 12 in 2024 is full of intrigue, right down to the stadiums they play in, as the dynamic has shifted in a big way, with some of the newbies, even going back to last year, possibly becoming favorites in the conference. So, with that said, let's rank the top five Big 12 stadiums after conference expansion.

5. BYU Cougars – Lavell Edward Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, home to the BYU Cougars, kicks off our best of the Big 12 stadium list. Known for its stunning mountain backdrop, this stadium offers one of the most scenic settings in college football. Opened in 1964, it now has a seating capacity of over 63,000. The atmosphere is electric, especially for night games, with the passionate Cougar fans creating a formidable environment for visiting teams. The elevation and the unique blend of tradition and intensity make LaVell Edwards Stadium a must-visit.

4. TCU Horned Frogs – Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is home to the TCU Horned Frogs. Opened in 1930 and with a current capacity of around 47,000, the stadium has seen significant renovations, enhancing the game-day experience. The Horned Frogs' recent success, including a College Football Playoff appearance, has invigorated the fanbase, making for a lively and challenging environment for opponents. The combination of a historic setting and modern amenities secures Amon G. Carter Stadium a spot in the top five.

3. West Virginia Mountaineers – Milan Puskar Stadium

Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, is known for its raucous atmosphere and loyal Mountaineer fans. Opened in 1980 with a capacity of over 60,000, this stadium becomes a cauldron of noise, especially during night games and key matchups. The Mountaineer faithful are among the most passionate in college football, and the traditions, such as the singing of “Country Roads” after home victories, add to the unique experience. Milan Puskar Stadium is a quintessential college football venue that any fan should experience.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys – Boone Pickens Stadium

One of the last real remnants of the former Big 12 is the Oklahoma State football team. Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, offers one of the most intimidating environments in the Big 12. Home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the stadium opened in 1920 and now holds over 55,000 fans. Known for its close proximity of the stands to the field, the stadium creates an intense atmosphere that can rattle even the most composed opponents. The passionate Cowboy fans, coupled with the team's consistent success, make Boone Pickens Stadium a fortress and a top-tier venue in the conference.

1. Utah Utes – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Topping our list is the newcomer, with Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, home to the Utah Utes football team. Opened in 1998 and with a capacity of over 51,000, this stadium is known for its deafening noise levels and fierce home-field advantage. The Utes' recent success in the Pac-12, including multiple conference championships, has only heightened the intensity of the game-day experience. The stadium's stunning mountain backdrop and the passionate Utes fans create an unforgettable atmosphere. Rice-Eccles Stadium stands out as the premier venue in the newly expanded Big 12, embodying the excitement and tradition of college football. Oh, and out of the 25 “Toughest Places to Play” College Football 25 listed, Utah was the only one to make the list, ranking at No. 18.