3 reasons Warriors will repeat as NBA champions in 2023

After rocking the basketball world by winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years, the Golden State Warriors have re-established themselves as the team to beat in the NBA. Stephen Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP, Klay Thompson made his long anticipated return to the court and Draymond Green was back to his old tricks on the game’s biggest stage.

The Dubs also showcased a ton of promising young talent that gave everyone a glimpse into the next era of Warriors basketball. Their experience, depth and elite two-way play proved far too much for their opponents to overcome.

With all this going for Golden State, we’ll now discuss three reasons why the Warriors will repeat as NBA champs in 2023.

3 reasons Warriors will win back-to-back NBA titles

Golden State’s superstar trio will have a full season to play together

Now that Klay Thompson has worked his way back into the Warriors’ rotation, this will allow him to get a full 82 games playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. This past year Thompson returned to the team halfway through the season. It took him a little while to find his groove, but he was able to establish a rhythm in time for Golden State’s historic playoff run.

This time around, Curry, Thompson and Green will have more time on the court together throughout the regular season. This way they’ll be able to wreak havoc right from the get-go and get off to another hot start in 2022-23.

With Thompson soon back at 100%, things will be made even easier for Curry and Green.

The Warriors have made high quality additions in 2022 NBA Free Agency

With the recent signings of Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, the Warriors have recovered nicely and made key additions after losing some key rotation players in the early going of NBA free agency. It goes without saying that Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica were all vital to Golden State’s success this past season, but high quality veterans DiVincenzo and Green will fill the void nicely.

Plus, this will give the Warriors some insurance at the guard and forward spots while providing some relief for Curry, Thompson, Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney.

These two savvy vets will give the Dubs additional ball handling, scoring, playmaking, rebounding and rim-protection. DiVincenzo and Green are both perfect fits in the Warriors’ uptempo style of play on both sides of the ball, too.

Young players will get to play more meaningful minutes and continue to develop

Payton II, Porter Jr., Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson are no longer on the roster, leaving openings for Golden State’s younger players to get more meaningful minutes.

With the continued growth and development of Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, this next season will give them a chance to further showcase their skills. Add to that the long-awaited return of James Wiseman, who made a big impression with his strong, albeit uneven, play at 2022 NBA Summer League.

As their older players aim to lessen their load and take a step back, this will be a prime opportunity for the Warriors to utilize their younger players and allow the older guys to get some rest.