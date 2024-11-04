ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nine weeks into the 2024 season, a new NFL MVP favorite has emerged. Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning 2023 winner Lamar Jackson had a firm grip on the award early on but has been surpassed by Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen after Week 9.

Allen is now the betting favorite by most sportsbooks and is priced at +290 on Fanduel Sportsbook. Jackson is right behind him at +300 and Mahomes, who was the favorite earlier in the season, is third at +700.

Statistically, Jackson has Allen beat in every major passing category. The Ravens signal-caller has accrued 2,379 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and two interceptions through nine games, with an additional 505 yards and two scores on the ground. Conversely, Allen has 2,001 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions by Week 9. He has also notched 211 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

However, oddsmakers have seemingly put more weight into Allen's strength of schedule and Super Bowl chances. The shift in odds came after the Bills took out the Miami Dolphins in a back-and-forth Week 9 battle that Buffalo won 30-27 on a game-winning field goal. At the same time, Jackson continued to dazzle with his performance and led his team to a 41-10 victory, but it came against a lesser opponent in the Denver Broncos.

With the Bills currently 7-2 and the Ravens 6-3, the MVP race could be neck-and-neck down the stretch. Mahomes' Chiefs also remain undefeated ahead of their Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A couple big performances from either quarterback could push them ahead of the pack on any given week.

Bills ride four-game win streak into Week 10

If Allen is looking to build on his MVP-caliber resume, he has a great chance to do so in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Through nine weeks, the Colts are allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league.

Allen has led the Bills' offense into a groove on its current win streak. Buffalo has scored over 30 points in three straight games and seven of its nine contests overall. The AFC East-leading team has not lost since dropping a 23-20 matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The Colts have gone in the opposite direction, losing its two most recent outings. Indianapolis dropped its Week 9 prime-time game to the Minnesota Vikings in their first game since benching 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis dropped to 4-5 on the year with the loss and failed to top 20 points for the fourth straight game.