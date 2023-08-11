We are getting to the end of the season, and it is time to look at who is contending for awards. There is a significant chance that Shohei Ohtani can win the Triple Crown after his recent performances.

Ohtani looks to join a group of historic Triple Crown winners that have all had a legendary mark on baseball. Thus, we are curious to also see if he can make some history. For someone to hit the Batting Triple Crown, they must lead the AL or NL in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Thus, Ohtani must nail all those categories to win it. We have already broken down the chances of Ohtani winning the Triple Crown. Today, we will show you why he will be the latest Triple Crown winner in baseball history.

Ohtani has improved his chances with his recent performances, and the odds are getting better, according to FanDuel. Now, there is a lot of anticipation to see if Ohtani can win this award.

Bo Bichette is currently leading the AL with a .321 batting average. However, he has been out with right knee tendinitis and has only made 471 plate appearances. Bichette needs 502 plate appearances to qualify for the award. Moreover, he still is not running at full speed, and there is no timetable for his return.

Ohtani has a .306 batting average and is trailing Yandy Diaz, who is batting .317. Therefore, there is a small chance that he might only have to compete with Diaz for the prestigious award.

Ohtani currently leads the AL with 40 home runs. Significantly, he is leading the next closest person by nine. Ohtani also has 83 RBIs and is trailing Adolis Garcia by six and Kyle Tucker by one.

There have been 15 hitting Triple Crown winners in MLB History. Moreover, there have 10 since RBIs became an official statistic. Some have won it multiple times. However, the last person to win the Triple Crown for batting was Miguel Cabrera in 2021. Cabrera dominated that season when he slugged 44 home runs, 139 RBIs, and posted a .330 batting average.

Before Cabrera did it, it had not happened since 1967, when Carl Yastrzemski did it. Notably, some of the other batting Triple Crown winners include Frank Robinson, Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb, Mickey Mantle, and Ted Williams. It is a list of legends. Ironically, Babe Ruth, the player most compared Ohtani to, never won the batting Triple Crown.

We will present three reasons why Ohtani has a legitimate chance to win the batting Triple Crown.

Shohei Othani Will Carry the Angels

Shohei Ohtani carries the Angels. Yes, everyone already knows this. Ohtani will have some challenges coming. Regardless, he will have chances to climb up in the batting average race. Ohtani must start collecting hits to have a chance. Likewise, he must take advantage of any bad pitching he faces.

There will be some tough opponents coming. However, he also will face the Oakland Athletics six times, the Detroit Tigers three times, and the New York Mets three times. A three-hit game could easily get him back in the race. Therefore, a man of his talents can easily pull it off if he gets on a hot streak.

Return from Injuries May Help

Shohei Ohtani may get some help coming. Ultimately, it has not been easy for him as the Angels have endured numerous injuries. But Mike Trout may return soon. Likewise, Logan O'Hoppe, their top-rated catcher, is also coming back. Ohtani will get more chances for RBIs when O'Hoppe returns. Regardless, he needs better play from some of his teammates to have a chance.

Ohtani needs Randal Grichuk to improve. Moreover, he needs the bottom of the order to pull its weight. When O'Hoppe returns, he likely will slot in the eighth spot in the order ahead of Grichuk and Luis Rengifo. Sadly, Rengifo has struggled this season, batting .239 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 44 runs. Rengifo must do a better job of getting on base. Consequently, his failure to do so this season has significantly affected Ohtani's stats.

Shohei Ohtani Attempts to Make History

Shohei Ohtani is trying to make history. First, let's get analytical. Ohtani has produced an exit velocity of 94.8 miles per hour off his hits. Moreover, his maximum expected velocity is at a whopping 117.1 miles per hour. Both metrics are the best in baseball. Additionally, he has produced a hard-hit percentage of 55.6 percent.

But Ohtani has not been hot all season. Sadly, he started the season slowly. Ohtani was hitting .263 on May 30, and it looked like another season of power-or-nothing for the dynamic player. Then, a switch turned on, and he went off. Ohtani had an explosive June, where he produced a batting average of .394 with 15 home runs and 29 RBIs. Subsequently, it raised his batting average to .310 by the end of June. No one does that. Yet, Ohtani managed to do it.

Ohtani has a really good chance of making history and becoming the first hitting Triple Crown winner since 2012. Now, we will see if he can make that final push and achieve history.