The Denver Nuggets will officially be partaking in their first-ever NBA Finals on Thursday with the entire basketball watching! Join us for our NBA odds series, where our three reasons why the Nuggets have the best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals prediction and pick will be made.

In 47 years of existence within the NBA, the Denver Nuggets have never made it this far in the postseasons UNTIL now. After taking care of business as advertised against the Minnesota Timberwolves, overcoming the depthless Phoenix Suns, and sweeping the “media-favorite” Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets have officially arrived with a championship in the horizon. With that being said, what do the Nuggets need to accomplish in order to reach the mountaintop of professional basketball?

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Miami Heat: +350

Denver Nuggets: -460

Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jokic, and some more Nikola Jokic

It’s basically as simple as that. Over the course of the playoff gauntlet that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have had to square off with, Jokic has made easy work with matchups against Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton, and even Anthony Davis to name a few, and it shouldn’t be expected that he is going to slow down anytime soon.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While most of the media like to poke fun at the fact that Jokic couldn’t jump onto a curb, his game certainly doesn’t require jumping out of the gym or even being athletic. Similar to Peyton Manning during his football playing days, Nikola Jokic’s overall IQ on the basketball court is second to none. Although Bam Adebayo is an excellent player, he will prove to be no match for Jokic’s masterful play. Simply put, Miami has nobody that can match up down low with the crafty Serbian who not to mention is in the middle of a historic playoff stretch.

A Home-Court Advantage Unlike any Other/Extended Rest

At first glance, the Denver Nuggets have been hands down one of the toughest teams to defeat on their home floor. Not only does the high altitude of the “Mile High City” at 5,280 feet above sea level truly test an individual’s lung capacity, but Denver is an astounding 42-7 and are also undefeated at Ball Arena.

In addition, the Heat could be in for a rude awakening after having played just three days prior to the NBA Finals in a Game Seven victory on the road in Boston. For Denver, the Nuggets haven’t played in nine days since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22nd. Combine the fact that Miami may be gasping for air in the high altitude and coming off of short rest is the perfect recipe for Denver to tire out the Heat as this series marches along.

Reliable Shooting

The third and final reason why the Denver Nuggets have the best odds to win the NBA Finals by a long shot will be thanks to their blistering shooting ways from anywhere on the floor. Believe it or not, but the Nuggets have quickly made a name for themselves in this postseason with their red-hot shooting prowess where they have shot 38% from three-point range. Even more so, Denver is extremely efficient from inside the paint as well as they’ve connected on 49% of attempts. Although Miami has also been insanely hot from beyond the arc and on the floor, banking on the Nuggets to cool down is most likely not a good thing to put your hopes in if you’re the Heat.

Alas, combined with their sturdy and reliable depth, be on the lookout for Denver’s role players to come up clutch offensively. While the Joker is converting a lights-out 47% from deep, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Michael Porter Jr. are all shooting above 40% in lethal fashion. Not to mention, the Nuggets even have stepped up their game in these playoffs from the charity stripe with an overall 82% mark. To put it concisely, there are no weak points that exist within the high-powered nature of the Denver Nuggets offense.