Kevin Gausman is currently in a race with five other pitchers for the coveted AL Cy Young award. It is an exciting time as Gausman will attempt to finish strong over the final weeks, as he is currently second in current betting odds.

Gausman is 8-5 with a 3.10 ERA. Ultimately, he has been incredibly consistent this year but has also been the victim of bad run support or an inconsistent bullpen. Gausman has also had to look up at Gerrit Cole, who is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA. Additionally, he now has to contend with Framber Valdez, who just threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians. Gausman also must battle Shane McClanahan, who is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays. Regardless, he still has a good chance to win the AL Cy Young.

Gausman was one of the favorites to win the award before the season started. Now, he looks to take charge and make a name for himself as the race intensifies over the final weeks. Gausman has the tools and the team to springboard himself to the top. Thus, there are some chances coming. Here are three reasons why Gausman will rally to win the AL Cy Young Award.

3. Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays Are Making a Playoff Push

Things would be different if the Blue Jays were out of the race. However, the Jays are in the thick of a playoff push. They are attempting to make it to the postseason despite inconsistent play this season. Significantly, they are clinging to the final wildcard spot in the AL.

Gausman has been the leader of the rotation this year and is one of the reasons why they are holding onto the final spot. Moreover, he serves as the stable guy aside from Jose Berrios in the rotation. While most people expected Gausman and Berrios to be strong pitchers, many saw Alek Manoah as the ace at the start of the season. However, Manoah has struggled throughout the season, which has also included a demotion to the minor leagues.

But Gausman has been mowing down hitters consistently. Additionally, he just struck out nine in his last start. There was also the April start, where Gausman struck out 13 hitters in a win over the Seattle Mariners. Thus, he has been the anchor in this rotation and one of the few reasons why Toronto is fighting for a playoff spot. After Gausman just had another strong performance, there is a chance he can win the award. Therefore, expect him to keep getting better.

2. The Blue Jays Have Some Favorable Parts in Their Schedule

Gausman will have a tough start against the Baltimore Orioles this Thursday. However, he allowed two runs on six hits in eight innings in his last start against the O's. His next projected start would be against the Cleveland Guardians, who are 20th in on-base percentage, 24th in runs, 30th in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage. Then, he will likely face the Chicago Cubs. These two opponents offer him a chance to get some victories and improve his ERA. However, there are some difficult opponents coming as well.

The Cincinnati Reds would likely be his next opponent. Yes, they are 15th in batting average and 16th in home runs. But they can still be dangerous. Moreover, Gausman would have to locate his pitches well.

Gausman may have to face the Guardians again. Then, he would likely face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and the Oakland Athletics before encountering the tough stretch of his schedule. His final games may include outings against the Texas Rangers, the Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays. Regardless, Gausman has shown an ability to thrive even against difficult opponents this season.

1. Kevin Gausman Ranks High in Percentile Rankings

Gausman ranks incredibly high in percentile rankings. Ultimately, he is in the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage. Gausman is also in the 82nd percentile in base-on-balls percentage. Likewise, he is in the 87th percentile on chase rates. Gausman is in the top 5% of the league in strikeout percentage and the top 3% in base-on-balls percentage. Ultimately, he gets many players out at the plate and does not offer many free bases.

Gausman has thrived off three pitches this year. Moreover, 50.6% of his pitches have been fastballs. Gausman has also thrown the split finger at a 37.6% rate. Finally, 11.2% of his pitches have been sliders. It has been an amazing testament to how good he has been. Somehow, he has succeeded on only three pitches and barely thrown his sweeping slider (11 pitches) or his changeup (two pitches). Gausman's rankings are exceptional, and it should be a significant reason why he springboards to the top of the AL Cy Young list.