Framber Valdez has everyone's attention right now, following his sensational performance on the mound Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park against the Cleveland Guardians. The Houston Astros ace made history when he tossed a no-hitter to silence Cleveland's bats and in the process, also improved his odds to win the American Cy Young Award in the 2023 MLB season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Valdez at +550 to win the AL Cy Young Award, leapfrogging Tampa Bay Rays star Shane McClanahan, who has a price of +650 to take home the honor.

Framber Valdez was in his absolute best form against the Guardians, who were unfortunate enough to run into the red-hot pitcher. Valdez surrendered just a walk and fanned a total of seven Guardians hitters. That was the entire story of the night on the mound for the 29-year-old Dominican, who could not have asked for a much better performance to atone himself for a letdown showing in a prior start versus the Texas Rangers in which he gave up six earned runs in just 3.2 innings. He also needed just 93 pitches (the fewest in a no-hitter since 1999) to take care of business versus Cleveland.

Only Toronto Blue Jays star Kevin Gausman and New York Yankees hurler Gerrit Cole have shorter odds to win the AL Cy Young than Valdez with prices of +400 and +100, respectively.

Other notable names on the betting board are Luis Castillo (+1200) of the Seattle Mariners, Nathan Eovaldi (+1400) of the Texas Rangers, Shohei Ohtani (+2000) of the Los Angeles Angels, and Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles (+6500).