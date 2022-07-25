3 relievers Yankees should target at 2022 MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees are all-in on their World Series aspirations in 2022. As such, Brian Cashman and Co. have been doing their due diligence, exploring potential trade targets ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. With just a week until the Aug. 2 deadline, the Yankees are preparing to make some big moves.

The team has already been linked to Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, among a slew of other hurlers. While the need for a starting pitcher remains clear, the Yankees have an even more urgent need on the roster, however. Following the injury to Michael King, the Yankees bullpen is in dire need of a buff. With Aroldis Chapman looking like a shell of his former self and Jonathan Loaisiga struggling to regain the form he displayed last season, the bullpen in the Bronx looks a lot thinner than it did just a month or two ago.

King won’t be returning at all this season, meaning the Yankees’ back-end of the bullpen currently consists of breakout star Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta. That’s not the most inspiring duo in the back end, despite Holmes emerging as one of the best arms in baseball. It’s clear that the bullpen is no longer the position of strength it once was for the Yankees, and addressing that issue at the deadline must become a priority.

Fortunately, there are a handful of quality relievers who are expected to be available at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, meaning Cashman should have no problem landing a reliable hurler to add to the bullpen. With all that in mind, here are three relief pitchers the Yankees must be monitoring ahead of the trade deadline.

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3 relievers Yankees must target at 2022 MLB trade deadline

3. Michael Fulmer, Tigers

Honestly, there are a handful of Tigers relievers that the Yankees could be after, but perhaps none would be as strong of a fit as Michael Fulmer. While walking away from the deadline with any one of Gregory Soto, Andrew Chafin, or Fulmer would be a win, the former should be Cashman’s priority at the deadline. The Tigers are clearly ready to sell, so the price to bring him aboard likely wouldn’t be too much.

Fulmer has been outstanding in relief for the Tigers this season. He’s maintained a 3.00 ERA and has limited hard contact, surrendering just one home run throughout the year. In all, Fulmer has made 37 appearances this year, striking out 35 batters across 36.0 innings while walking 19.

After Tommy John surgery robbed him of a career as a starter, Fulmer has adapted well to his new role in relief. He could provide the Yankees with a reliable back-end option and help improve the team’s depth out of the bullpen.

2. David Bednar, Pirates

David Bednar may well be the crown jewel of the reliever market at the trade deadline. His multiple years of team control make him a tantalizing option for many teams, but with those additional years will come an increased asking price from Pittsburgh. The Pirates, as usual, are expected to be sellers at the deadline, though they would be in no rush to move on from Bednar, unless a suitable offer comes in.

Bednar, 27, is coming off his first All-Star appearance after an incredible first half for the Pirates. He’s logged 45.2 innings this season throughout 39 appearances, recording a 2.96 ERA with 61 strikeouts and just 14 walks. Bednar has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball, and while he might be a bit pricier than the Yankees prefer, he’d be an amazing trade deadline acquisition in the Bronx.

1. Scott Barlow, Royals

With the Kansas City Royals looking no closer to being playoff contenders, they could look to part ways with the gem of their bullpen. Scott Barlow has been nothing short of elite in 2022. Through his first 41 relief appearances, the 29-year-old has registered a 1.97 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. While he doesn’t boast the strikeout stuff that Bednar presents, Barlow has walked just 12 batters all year, and has surrendered just five home runs.

Barlow won’t hit free agency until after the 2024 season, meaning the Yankees would acquire him with two more years of team control beyond the 2022 campaign. While there may be cheaper rental options available, Barlow has been a consistent force out of the bullpen for the last two seasons, and only appears to be getting better.

The Yankees’ relief issues won’t be as prevalent next year, but with the amount of uncertainty surrounding Aroldis Chapman’s future, the team may be inclined to land another arm like Barlow who they can rely on long-term. Barlow has a career ERA just north of 3.00, and despite his strikeout rate dipping in 2022, he’s posted a career 10.7 K/9, and has never surrendered more than six homers in a single season.