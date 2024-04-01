The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. After losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings need a new starting quarterback for the present and the future.
The Vikings made a business decision at the end of the 2023 season that they were not going to pay an exorbitant amount to keep Cousins in the fold. When the Falcons were willing to offer him a four-year, $180 million deal, that was past the point the Vikings wanted to go to keep him in Minnesota. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell appeared to be in agreement on the decision.
The Vikings have brought in veteran Sam Darnold to take over at quarterback, but that is not a long-term decision. Darnold was once a notable NFL prospect, but his career record has been ordinary. He has had injury issues in the past that have slowed his development, but that just tells part of the story. He has not reached a level of excellence during his career other than for a game here or there.
That is why the Vikings are expected to select their QB1 in April. There are six highly rated quarterback prospects in the draft, and the Vikings have the No. 11 and 23 picks in the first round. That may or may not be enough to select one of the top four prospects — Caleb Williams of USC, Jayden Daniels of LSU, Drake Maye of North Carolina and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan — but they could combine those picks in a trade to move up in the Draft.
Vikings may need to sweeten the pot
If the Vikings want the No. 5 pick that is currently owned by Arizona Cardinals or the No. 6 pick that belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers, they may be able to complete a deal by offering their two first-round opportunities. However, if they want to move up into the top three, they will likely have to add a future first-round draft pick from the 2025 or 2026 drafts.
This is considered an ideal year to select a quarterback because of the depth and quality of the class. Michael Penix of Washington and Bo Nix of Oregon are the No. 5- and 6-ranked quarterbacks in the class. Penix has excellent arm strength and accuracy, but he also has a significant injury history. Nix does not have the arm strength of some of the other elite quarterbacks, but he is smart, athletic, accurate and resilient.
Finding their quarterback is clearly the Vikings biggest draft need. But it is not their only draft need. The Vikings currently have two picks in the fourth round, two in the fifth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh round.
They must also find several sleepers in the mid- and late rounds. Here are three they must consider.
Audric Estime of Notre Dame could give Vikings depth at the RB position
The Vikings have been unhappy with their production at the running back position for each of the last two seasons. They let former star Dalvin Cook leave at the conclusion of the 2022 season and they were not satisfied with the job that Alexander Mattison did last year.
The Vikings have signed former Packers star running back Aaron Jones, and he will play a key role for the team in 2024. However, he had a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee that caused him to miss three games last season. If he gets hurt again, the Vikings need quality depth at the position.
They could find that with the selection Audric Estime. The 6-1, 215-pound Estime ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He had 210 carries, and is the kind of tough, physical back who should be able to withstand significant contact.
The Vikings should be able to select Estime with one of their fourth-round picks
OT Matt Goncalves of Pittsburgh could provide depth on the Vikings offensive line
Adding strength on the offensive line is something that applies to a majority of NFL. Nearly every team in the league should use the draft to bring in additional offensive linemen on an every-year basis.
OT Matt Goncalves could play a key role for the Vikings with a middle-round selection. Goncalves checks in at 6-6 and 327 pounds and was a captain for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
He has an excellent hand punch and does a solid job in pass protection. He is a never-quit player and will deliver multiple blocks in the running game, getting to the second level on a consistent basis.
DT Mekhi Wingo of LSU could become key contributor
DT Mekhi Wingo is somewhat undersized at 6-0 and 284 pounds, but he has superior quickness and aggressiveness.
He is able to disengage from blockers and get into the backfield. Wingo could become an early backup as a 3-technique and could eventually become a three-down player.