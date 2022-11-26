Published November 26, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Cleveland Guardians popped up from out of nowhere to win the American League Central this season, and very nearly made it all the way to the ALCS. But after taking a 2-1 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALDS, the Guardians couldn’t finish them off, and ended up bowing out in five games.

While it was tough to see the Guardians come up short this season, it was a mightily encouraging campaign, and it should convince the front office to make some big moves this offseason. As a result, it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see Cleveland make some moves in free agency and on the trade market that are geared towards allowing them to remain atop their division.

The Guardians rarely make the flashiest moves in the league, though, and that will likely carry over this offseason. So with Cleveland likely looking to avoid the biggest moves possible, let’s take a look at three sneaky free agent targets that they could pursue over the next few months.

3. Adam Duvall

The Guardians need a serious influx in the power department, which is something they should be able to address on the free agent market. After moving on from Franmil Reyes midway through the season, Cleveland should look to add a true replacement for him at designated hitter, and they could accomplish that by signing Adam Duvall.

Duvall was having a down year prior to suffering a wrist injury halfway through the season and being forced to miss the rest of the season. After smacking 38 home runs and driving in 113 runs the season in the 2021 season, Duvall was hitting just .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs before suffering his season-ending injury, which will likely limit his stock.

Duvall is a strong outfielder, but the Guardians have a decent defensive outfield, and could simply opt to employ Duvall as their everyday designated hitter. He still has a knack for hitting bombs, and even though his batting average continues to dip, having him focus solely on hitting could help him return to form. Duvall likely wouldn’t cost much, and could be primed for a bounce back campaign in 2023.

2. Christian Vazquez

The Guardians are one of the many teams in the MLB looking for a catcher this offseason. Everyone is going to target Willson Contreras in free agency or Sean Murphy on the trade market, and while Cleveland should be in on those guys, they could make a more under-the-radar move and try to sign Christian Vazquez instead.

Vazquez is one of the top catchers on the free agent market, but he’s not drawing a ton of attention in the early going with Contreras on the market alongside him. Vazquez was having a solid season with the Boston Red Sox before getting dealt to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline, where he spent most of his time backing up Martin Maldonado.

Vazquez will surely be able to find a team willing to fully hand him a starting job this offseason, and the Guardians are in dire need of a new catcher. Vazquez has the potential to be an above average hitter at the plate (.274 BA, 9 HR, 52 RBI, .714 OPS) while also being solid defensively, and if the Guardians strike out on Contreras, they should move to Vazquez and make a hard push to sign him.

1. Josh Bell

Josh Bell appeared to be having a career year at the perfect time last season, but everything fell apart once he was traded to the San Diego Padres. Bell struggled mightily with the Padres after opening the season on a tear with the Washington Nationals, and in the early going, he hasn’t generated as much interest as a guy like Jose Abreu has in the first base market.

Bell’s season was a tale of two halves; electric with the Nationals (.301 BA, 14 HR, 57 RBI, .877 OPS) and horrific with the Padres (.192 BA, 3 HR, 14 RBI, .587 OPS). His final numbers on the season are alright, but Bell’s terrible second half of the season has clearly scared off some potential suitors to kick off free agency.

The Guardians should look to pounce on this and sign Bell to a three or four year deal at a lower price than initially expected. Bell is only 30 years old, and likely won’t get the deal he was hoping to get this offseason. Cleveland could offer him a solid middle ground offer in an attempt to shore up their first base position, and while Bell struggled to finish the season, he clearly has a high ceiling, which would make him a sneaky good free agent target for the Guardians.