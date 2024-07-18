The Chicago White Sox posted the worst record in all of Major League Baseball in the first half. They traded their ace Dylan Cease before the season began. They are set to trade their new ace Garrett Crochet by the MLB trade deadline. And their franchise player Luis Robert Jr. could be on the move as well. Things are certainly bleak. How could prospects Cade Kuehler, George Lombard Jr., and Eduardo Tait fit into the White Sox prospect pool?

White Sox add valuable arm to pipeline

Developing young pitching is the most valuable thing a rebuilding team can do. It's also one of the most difficult things to do. The White Sox have several pitchers in their pipeline, but an extra arm is never a bad thing. With the Atlanta Braves struggling through injuries, especially in their outfield, the White Sox can take advantage of their very deep pitcher pool. Right-handed Cade Kuehler is the fifth-ranked pitcher in the Braves system and is a piece Atlanta could move to make a playoff run. Kuehler also has a long MLB timeline, with his estimated arrival coming in 2026.

Tommy Pham is a 34-year-old veteran with recent World Series experience as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not only did he get experience in last year's playoffs, but he hit .421 for Arizona after coming over in a trade deadline deal from the Mets. He is exactly the player Atlanta needs to help take pressure off Jared Kelnick and Adam Duvall.

White Sox receive: RHP Cade Kuehler (ATL No. 7)

Braves receive: OF Tommy Pham

Young shortstop heads to Chicago

The White Sox can take advantage of a team that should desperately be buying at the MLB trade deadline. The New York Yankees are in the thick of a divisional race and need bullpen help. The White Sox can tap into one of the Yankees' pipeline surpluses with middle infielders. Shortstop George Lombard Jr. is ranked as the Yankees' sixth-best prospect but is being blocked by young infielders ahead of him like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera.

With a need in the bullpen and a desire to win with Juan Soto on the team, the Yankees should be shopping for a bullpen arm. While Mason Miller and Tanner Scott are the biggest bullpen names who might move, Mike Soroka is a good low-cost option for both teams if they do not want to pay up for those guys. Considering the Orioles have a very deep prospect pool, Soroka is more likely to go to the Yankees.

White Sox receive: SS George Lombard Jr. (NYY No. 6)

Yankees receive: RHP Mike Soroka

White Sox secure catching prospect from Phillies

The White Sox are looking to grab prospects with long MLB timelines to ensure they have a deep and controllable roster by the time they are a competitive team. On the flip side, the Philadelphia Phillies are ready to win this season. With the recent departure of Whit Merrifield, the Phillies can replace that production with shortstop Paul DeJong. In exchange, the White Sox can grab a left-handed hitting catcher for their future plans.

Eduardo Tait is just the kind of prospect that the White Sox should be targeting with these depth-piece moves. The Phillies have a deep farm system that they won't have to reach too deep into to make this deal. This proposal has the White Sox adding a left-handed hitting catcher who is not expected to crack a Major League lineup until 2028. While Tait is a promising piece, the Phillies will part with him to make their team a true World Series contender.

White Sox receive: C Eduardo Tait (PHI No. 8)

Phillies receive: INF Paul DeJong

The White Sox will be a team to watch at the MLB trade deadline because of their big-name players who will likely be on the move. But their depth pieces could make the difference in who wins the World Series this October.