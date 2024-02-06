South Carolina women's basketball still undefeated and still the unanimous No. 1.

As the women's college basketball season continues to unfold, the Week 14 AP Top 25 poll offers insights into the shifting landscape of the current season. Three big takeaways emerge this week, and could reshape the season's trajectory.

LSU's alarming trend against unranked teams

Recent games from LSU women's basketball, particularly against unranked opponents, raise some concerns. The Tigers, led by coach Kim Mulkey, have been struggling to maintain the consistency that marked their previous championship season. Despite a respectable 19-4 record, LSU's vulnerability was exposed in games like a 67-62 loss against Auburn and 77-73 loss against Mississippi State, underscoring a worrying trend. The defeat to an unranked Auburn and the inability to adjust tactics effectively against South Carolina's play have led to questions about LSU's preparedness for high-stakes games.

However, it's premature to press the panic button. The Tigers' recent victory over Florida, marked by a significant improvement in three-point defense and rebounding, suggests an awakening. With players like Hailey Van Lith stepping up and Mulkey's strategic adjustments, LSU could regain their footing (via Meghan Hall of For The Win). This is a team with depth and talent, capable of a deep NCAA Tournament run if they can harness their collective strengths and address defensive lapses.

South Carolina's unstoppable momentum

South Carolina women's basketball, under Dawn Staley's guidance, continues to dominate, maintaining a formidable 92.7% winning percentage (per George Bagwell, Garnet and Cocky). Their recent victories, including a critical win over LSU, showcase their ability to work together and strategy. The team's ability to come back in the second half against strong opponents like LSU women's basketball, and ability to maintain their composure under pressure will be especially important as the season progresses. This, coupled with their depth and skill, makes them a formidable contender for the national title.

A season defined by upsets

This season has been characterized by surprising upsets, reshaping expectations and rankings. The volatility at the No. 2 spot in the AP poll, with teams like UCLA, Iowa and Kansas State unable to maintain their position, highlights the unpredictable nature of this season. Standout performances, such as JuJu Watkins' 51-point game against Stanford, further hilight the potential for individual brilliance to upset the status quo.

Moreover, teams like Texas and USC have made significant leaps in the rankings, demonstrating that underestimating any team could be a costly mistake. This unpredictability adds an exciting dimension to the season, with every game carrying the potential for an exciting outcome.

As the women's college basketball season continues to unfold, LSU faces a crucial period of self-assessment and adjustment, while South Carolina's impressive run paints them as the team to beat. The season's unpredictability, highlighted by the frequent upsets and AP Top 25 poll ranking shifts, keeps teams on their toes, This landscape sets the stage for an exhilarating journey towards the NCAA Tournament come spring.