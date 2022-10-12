3 teams that must trade for Panthers’ Brian Burns after Matt Rhule’s firing

With the recent firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers are expected to undergo a full rebuild. The only issue is their current lack of draft capital. They have just four picks in the 2023 draft. With star playmakers on both sides of the ball including Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Brian Burns, this could soon change.

Through the first five games of the season, the Panthers sit at 1-4. If the season ended tomorrow, they would have the number one overall selection. At the moment, this team shows no signs of becoming better. They could very well be on the verge of a rebuild. If they are to fully commit to a rebuild, they will have to move on from the elite players that they have. One of them is their star edge rusher, Brian Burns.

At just 24 years old, Burns has already solidified himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Over the first four seasons of his career, Burns has recorded 154 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 61 quarterback hits, and 29.5 sacks.

Through the Panthers first five games of the season, Burns is off to arguably the best start of his career. He has recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and four sacks.

Brian Burns has been everything that the Panthers needed him to be when they selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. With the current state of the team, he could still be a foundational piece. But the timelines may not match up.

The Panthers picked up Burns’s fifth-year option, meaning that he is under contract until the 2024 season. With one full year remaining, he could potentially leave in free agency. On the other hand, any team trading for him knows that they will have nearly two seasons of his talent, plus the opportunity to re-sign him. This could lead to a team offering a large trade package to obtain his talent.

Here are three teams that should trade for Brian Burns

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to another solid season. Through the first five weeks, they have a record of 4-1. They are also atop the AFC West.

Much of the success that the Chiefs have found this season is rooted in their offense. They are currently averaging 31.8 points per game.

The Chiefs defense has not found the same success. They are allowing 25 points per game. This unit could need a massive addition to make them elite. Burns could be the perfect candidate.

The Chiefs pass rush has been effective this season, but there is room for improvement. They have recorded 13 sacks, which is a mark that 9 other teams have already reached as well.

On this defense, the pass rush is led by two proven veterans. 28-year-old defensive tackle Chris Jones and 29-year-old Frank Clark. The pair are playing elite-level football, but they aren’t playing at the same level as Burns.

A young edge duo of Burns and rookie George Karlaftis could become elite. The Chiefs have the draft capital to make it happen.

The Chiefs have 13 selections in next May’s draft. They are one of the few teams that could singlehandedly replenish the Panthers lack of assets. On their way to another Super Bowl run, they could be the perfect landing spot for Burns.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have long had a reputation for having a dominant pass rush. This season, that hasn’t necessarily been the case. Instead, the Ravens have taken a team approach to reach the quarterback. Nine different players have reached the quarterback at least once this season for this defense. But no single player has more than two sacks.

Burns could be the perfect addition to this unit. Not only would he immediately become the face of this edge unit, but he could also be a key figure for the foreseeable future.

The Ravens have already begun to solidify the edge of their defense with several moves. In his second season, Odafe Oweh has begun to look like a star. At just 23 years old, he will only continue to get better. And then there is rookie edge rusher David Ojabo.

While Ojabo isn’t expected to make his debut this season due to a torn Achilles on his Pro Day, he will be a dominant force when he arrives. A three-headed pass rush of Ojabo, Oweh, and Burns would terrify opposing offenses for the next decade.

The Ravens are built to win now. Going out and trading for Burns would only solidify that.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Through the first five games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have looked like the best team in football. They are the only team to remain undefeated, as they sit at 5-0.

A key component in their success has been their elite defense. Over the first five games, they have allowed an average of just 17.6 points. Along with this, they have made a habit of both getting after the quarterback and creating turnovers.

The Eagles defense has recorded six interceptions and recovered five fumbles. They are in the top three in both categories. In terms of sacks, the Eagles have already recorded 17. This is the fourth most in the NFL.

The Eagles defense is full of star power at all levels. But the addition of Burns would only make this group better. The pass rush is full of seasoned veterans. Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are leading the unit. And then there are the young players full of potential such as Jordan Davis. Burns could bridge the gap between both sides.

His addition would make this Eagles defense even better. And it would give the Eagles stability for the future. Much like the other teams on this list, the Eagles are built to win now. Burns joining the mix would give this team the best defense they have had in years.