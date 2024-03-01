The universe of Alien is set to expand further with Alien: Romulus, though Ridley Scott will be handing off the directing reins to Fede Alvarez for this newest entry. Few details have been shared about what Alvarez has in store for the new film, but according to one of its stars, it is looking like it will offer an “incredible spin” on the 45-year-old franchise.
David Jonsson is the star in question who will serve as one of Alien: Romulus' three lead characters, alongside Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced, tasked with surviving the ever-dangerous xenomorph. While Jonsson couldn't offer any story details about Romulus or his own character, he was nothing but glowing during an interview with MovieWeb about what the film has in store for audiences.
“I mean, I'm not too sure what I can say just yet, but I know that… I know that it's very, very, very different,” Jonsson told MovieWeb. ” think Alien was slightly before my generation, in terms of its depth and its impact at the time, but you know, we have such an incredible spin on it. And we had Fede Alvarez as our director, Ridley Scott producing it.”
“I think it's going to be cool. I'm very excited.”
Jonsson, himself, is still relatively early in his own career after starting in London's theater scene as part of the 2016 production of Mary Stuart. He has since landed roles in various British TV series and smaller films, with Alien: Romulus poised to be his biggest project to date.
The film, itself, is reportedly a standalone entry in the franchise set between the events of the original 1979 Alien and the 1986 sequel Aliens. Its synopsis says Romulus will center “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”
While Fede Alvarez is directing, Ridley Scott is still attached to Romulus as a producer.
Alien: Romulus is scheduled to release in theaters on August 16, 2024.