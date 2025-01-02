In the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the sports media personality floated an intriguing scenario for the revitalized Detroit Pistons: becoming a potential trade destination for marquee stars like Jimmy Butler or Zach LaVine. Simmons highlighted Detroit’s recent turnaround with their promising young core and the financial flexibility that could make a blockbuster move possible.

Simmons began by praising the Pistons’ transformation from one of the league’s worst teams last season to a competitive and entertaining squad this year. “The Pistons are not the Pistons anymore,” Simmons remarked. “The Pistons were so sad for so long, and now they’re a fun watch.”

The Pistons, who finished last season with a dismal 14-68 record, tied for the worst mark in franchise history, have already matched their win total from 2023-24. Their current 14-18 record places them near .500, a significant improvement fueled by breakout performances from their young core.

Cade Cunningham, the 2021 first-overall pick, has emerged as a star, averaging 24 points and 9.7 assists per game. “Cade is one of the 16 or 17 ‘has to be on the All-Star Team’ guys for what he’s doing night to night,” Simmons said. Alongside Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, the 5th overall pick in 2022, has taken a leap, averaging 17.4 points per game.

Simmons pointed to Detroit’s intriguing trade assets as a reason they could be players in the trade market. “They have an interesting trade bait piece,” he said, referencing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Joe Harris, who combine for $41 million in expiring contracts. The Pistons also possess young talent and draft capital, giving them multiple avenues to explore a trade for a proven star.

Simmons speculated that Detroit could use this flexibility to land a player like Jimmy Butler or Zach LaVine. “Could this be like a Jimmy Butler out-of-nowhere team? Could this be like just f—k it, let’s add Zach LaVine to this?” he pondered, adding that a move could propel the Pistons into contention in the Eastern Conference’s middle tier.

With the Eastern Conference wide open beyond the top six teams, Simmons argued that the Pistons should capitalize on their momentum. “Cade is really, really good,” he said. “I feel like there is a trade for them, and they should do it.”

While the Pistons are not yet championship contenders, acquiring a star like Butler or LaVine would bring much-needed veteran leadership and scoring to complement their young core. For a franchise trying to shake its reputation as a perennial lottery team, a bold trade could mark a significant step forward.

Whether Detroit pulls the trigger on such a move remains to be seen, but Simmons’ suggestion underscores the Pistons’ growing relevance in the NBA landscape.