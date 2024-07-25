The Chicago White Sox are the most important team at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. They hold the worst record in all of baseball and have multiple valuable pieces that will bring in a haul to set them up for the future. Luis Robert Jr., when healthy, is one of the premier players in all of baseball. Garrett Crochet is one of the more sought after pitchers who has already generated plenty of interest. Gavin Sheets, despite the down year, carries some trade value.

Even relief pitcher Tanner Banks might be on the move. Any lefty with strikeout stuff out of the pen has value. Everyone is wondering what the White Sox approach will be as they very well might set the bar.

Here is what the South-siders will do at Tuesday's trade deadline.

Luis Robert Jr. stays put

The White Sox have a very bleak future headed into the deadline.

The team does, however, have four prospects in the top 100. They could add a few more by trading their centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. The 26-year-old is signed for 2025 and has club options through 2027. When he is healthy, he has a case for the best all-around centerfielder in baseball. But that is exactly why the White Sox will keep him around.

They might not be trying to win in 2024 or even 2025, but the White Sox do have to return to competitive baseball eventually. Robert Jr. is the perfect player to build a competitive core around. He has a diverse power and speed skill set, plays a premium position, and is already the face of the franchise. The White Sox can trade Luis Robert Jr. away down the road if they cannot rebuild quickly, but they owe it to their fans to try.

White Sox send Garrett Crochet to pennant race

Predicting Garrett Crochet to be traded is not exactly anyone's definition of bold. He has been connected to plenty of teams, most notably the Dodgers, in the run-up to the deadline. The Dodgers could certainly offer an intriguing package, but no one can beat the Baltimore Orioles in terms of value.

The Orioles have the number one prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday, and two more top-20 prospects in Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo. Baltimore has put up a mediocre 7-9 record in July and could use the starting pitching help. All-Star Game starter Corbin Burnes has been fantastic and Grayson Rodriguez has given them length this season. Behind them, the Orioles could use the help.

Crochet going to the Orioles also provides an insurance blanket for the team ahead of this off-season. Burnes is an unrestricted free agent after the year and is putting together quite the contract year. Crochet has three years of control and is just 25 years old.

White Sox receive: C/1b Samuel Basallo (BAL #2, OVR #12), 3b/1b Coby Mayo (BAL #3, OVR# 17), OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (BAL #4).

Orioles receive: LHP Garrett Crochet

Gavin Sheets joins AL hopeful

An under-the-radar player on the White Sox who should be moved is outfielder Gavin Sheets. He has not produced offensively at the big-league level but can provide a lefty bat and solid outfield defense to the Kansas City Royals lineup. The Royals have been an unexpected contender in the American League this year and should reward their team by adding an offensive piece at the deadline.

Sheets would be a great fit in Kansas City because of the low asking price. He is not having a great season but the White Sox should still deal him to stock their pipeline. Sheets had his best season in 2021, which is when the White Sox last made the playoffs. His production has gone down as the White Sox's win total has gone down. He could benefit from playing in meaningful games this season with the Royals.

White Sox receive: RHP Chandler Champlain (KC #10), C Ramon Ramirez (KC #13)

Royals receive: OF Gavin Sheets.