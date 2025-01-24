JD Martinez is still available as MLB free agency winds down. The 37-year-old was solid as the designated hitter for the New York Mets last year and should be on a one-year contract again. While he is not the impactful bat he was back in his Detroit Tigers days, he could be a power bat for an offensively weak team. The Pirates are a fit, as are a few other teams that should grab him soon.

Last season, JD Martinez signed a one-year deal with the Mets on March 23. With so little time before the season started, he did not debut until April 26, 25 games into the season. He got off to a great start, with a .281 average and 14 RBIs through 31 games. That shows that if a team gives him a full Spring Training, he could have a great season even in his later years. His numbers fell off from there, but that power can translate to a team that needs it.

The Mets signed the biggest free agent of the offseason, Juan Soto, but that does not mean they should ignore Martinez. Who else should be involved?

JD Martinez returns to the Mets

The Mets added Juan Soto but may lose Pete Alonso this offseason. Their power numbers cancel out from last season, with a slight edge to Soto, but they needed more to beat the Dodgers. And the Dodgers got better this offseason after winning the World Series. Bringing Martinez back as the designated hitter would be a solid pivot from Alonso. It would also give them a stopgap before Vladimir Guerrero Jr becomes available next year.

Martinez could come back on a one-year deal and bring power to the Mets lineup. They still have young players around Soto and Francisco Lindor who could struggle through the season. Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña, and Francisco Alvarez could all struggle and Martinez getting moved up the lineup would help them survive those.

The Reds bring in a veteran bat

The Reds had a rough 2024 season, winning just 77 games, a five-game decrease over the year before. They could use another big bat and a veteran to galvanize the locker room this offseason. Martinez will be relatively inexpensive and sign a one-year contract that should not scare ownership. New manager Terry Francona knows the value of a veteran in the clubhouse.

The Reds have a great prospect pool that is blossoming into a group of solid MLB players that can drive them into contention. But they need power and Martinez brings that to the third-easiest park to hit in. He could have a late-career resurgence in Great American Ballpark and help the franchise break their postseason drought. The Reds have not advanced in the playoffs since 1995.

JD Martinez looks to break the Seattle Curse

While Great American Ballpark is among the easiest parks to hit in, T-Mobile Park in Seattle is the hardest in baseball. The Mariners have been a bad offensive team for many years largely because it is impossible to hit there. Teoscar Hernandez had the second-worst OPS of his career during his one year in Seattle, for example. But Martinez is a professional hitter who had experience there. He could be the guy who breaks the curse.

Throughout his long career, Martinez has played 39 games in Seattle and a .319 batting average. He also has nine home runs and 25 RBIs in his games against the Mariners. While that is not even close to a full season, it shows that he can hit in that park. The Mariners need offensive help and JD Martinez should be their guy.

The Pirates finally add their offense

The Pirates are in a similar situation to their division-rival Reds. After a solid season from young prospects but a disappointing record, they need offense this year. But they have not added any offensive talent through free agency. JD Martinez could come in and do his thing in the Steel City and help them push for a playoff spot.

The problem with joining the Pirates is Martinez's struggles at PNC Park. He has a .159 average in 23 games, his lowest of any active MLB park. With only two home runs in 96 plate appearances, that power is not there when he visits Pittsburgh. It could be better with practice in the park but those numbers might be worth moving on from Martinez.