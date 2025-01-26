Max Scherzer is available in free agency as his Hall of Fame career winds to a close. He made just nine starts in a disappointing 2024 season for the Texas Rangers but his results were solid. With just a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43.1 innings, he could be a solid back-end starter this year. His hometown St. Louis Cardinals could use a pitcher, but are they the best fit?

Scherzer will turn 41 during the 2025 season, making him one of the oldest players in the league. While he had a few down years with the New York Mets and Rangers, he showed last year he still has good innings left. The team that signs him will not get the Nationals or Tigers version of the Hall of Famer. But the pitcher they get can help mentor a young rotation and give you some solid starts throughout the year.

There are plenty of pitchers available in MLB free agency but none with the pedigree of Max Scherzer. That's why one of these four teams should sign him before Spring Training.

The Cardinals sign a local legend in Max Scherzer

The Cardinals have openly declared that they are starting a rebuild. They missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, lost Paul Goldschmidt in free agency, and could trade Nolan Arenado. But they still need players to run out onto the field for the MLB team. And adding a player they can trade at the deadline would be a smart way to handle this season. Bringing Max Scherzer back to his native St Louis could be a great fit.

Scherzer is not going to be taking innings away from anyone by signing with the Cardinals. They have Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Steven Matz all reaching free agency in 2026. Add Sonny Gray, who has two years left, and this is a very fickle pitching core. Adding Scherzer while looking to trade one of those pitchers would be a great way to end this offseason.

Scherzer may not be willing to go to the Cardinals as he looks to win another World Series. But if he dominates in the first half of the season, he would be a big trade deadline target for many teams. Signing in St Louis does not prevent him from reaching October again.

Another homecoming, this one in Washington

Max Scherzer signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Nationals before the 2015 season. He signed a seven-year, $210 million contract a lived up to every dollar in his time in the Nation's Capital. He won two Cy Young Awards, threw two no-hitters, and was key to their 2019 World Series title. Bringing him back as the team is ready to re-enter the playoff discussion would be smart.

Scherzer is still getting paid by the Nationals, as his contract included deferred salary through 2027, according to Spotrac. So a return to Washington could come with a discount, as they are already paying him. And the risk would be similar to the Cardinals. If they are in the playoff discussion, he would stay in Washington. But the trade deadline could bring another home for Scherzer if they are out of contention.

Max Scherzer joins the Braves

The Braves lost one of their great pitchers, Max Fried, to the New York Yankees in free agency. They revived Chris Sale's career last year, which ended in a Cy Young Award, and Spencer Strider is coming back. But the back end of their rotation could use some help and Scherzer could be the guy. This is not a place where he would need to be an ace, but a place where he could make 20 solid starts to secure a playoff spot.

The Braves saw the Mets add Juan Soto and the Phillies crush them for the division title last season. Even though they had terrible injury luck last year, they need additions to compete in their division. Scherzer could be the guy who puts their rotation over the edge in 2025.

The Blue Jays finally land a free agent

This offseason has been defined by the Blue Jays falling short in pursuit of big-name free agents. They did land Anthony Santander, which should help their offense, but their rotation needs help. They traded Yusei Kikuchi for a bevy of prospects at the trade deadline last year and have not replaced him yet. Scherzer could come north of the border and help them in their American League playoff chase.

The American League is weaker than the National League, especially after Juan Soto switched back to the NL. With only three 90-win teams last season, there should be plenty of space for a surprising team to sneak in. Scherzer could make the Blue Jays that team by joining them before Spring Training.