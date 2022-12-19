By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost back-to-back games after they had a monumental collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-23, at home in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The Buccaneers appeared to be in full control of this game when they built a 17-34 halftime lead, but they displayed terrible poise in the final two periods as they saw their lead evaporate. This debilitating defeat failed to give the Buccaneers more distance from the other teams in their division. Right now, Tampa Bay carries a 6-8 record, which is good enough for first place in the NFC South, but they are just a game ahead of the other three teams in their division. Here we’ll discuss the four Buccaneers most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Bengals.

The Buccaneers got off to a strong start in Week 15, with a field goal and touchdowns from Tom Brady and Chris Godwin giving them a 17-0 lead at one point in the first half. Their defense also played well, making it difficult for the Bengals’ offense to get going. However, the Bengals mounted a comeback in the second half, taking advantage of mistakes made by the Buccaneers and adjusting their strategy. Despite having a double-digit-point lead, the Buccaneers were unable to maintain their momentum and ultimately fell to the Bengals.

This was a significant loss for the Buccaneers, as quarterback Tom Brady has historically been very successful when leading by 17 or more points. Prior to this game, Brady had a 159-3 record in such situations, including playoffs, and was undefeated at home with an 89-0 record. This was only the fourth time in his career that he had blown a lead of 17 points or more.

The Buccaneers will look to bounce back from this loss as they continue their playoff push. The Bengals, on the other hand, will look to build on this victory and continue to improve their performance. Both teams will face tough challenges in the coming weeks as they look to secure spots in the playoffs.

For now, let us look at the four Buccaneers most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Bengals.

4. Coach Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles has faced criticism for his conservative approach. In particular, the team has been criticized for their decision to kick field goals on fourth and short situations rather than going for touchdowns. This lack of aggression has been seen in the past two games, where the Buccaneers missed two long field goals because of this choice.

Additionally, in this disappointing loss, the Buccaneers chose to kick a field goal in the red zone rather than push for a touchdown in a fourth-and-short situation. This decision-making has been seen throughout the season and has led to the Buccaneers struggling to win games. Many believe that the team’s choices are made out of fear rather than confidence and swagger, which has been a hallmark of successful teams in the past. Bowles & Co. will need to find a way to be more aggressive and confident if they hope to turn their season around.

3. RB Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette rushed 10 times for 44 yards and caught 4 passes for 30 yards. Rookie Rachaad White actually started at tailback and nearly split carries with Fournette. However, the veteran had a slightly better performance this week.

Having said that, neither back was particularly effective in terms of rushing yards. Fournette also gave up a fumble during the game, which was officially credited to Tom Brady. It appears that Fournette has lost some of his ability in 2022. Now, he has to share playing time in the Buccaneers’ backfield. If the Bucs miraculously make it to the postseason, they will surely need much better play from Fournette.

2. Buccaneers Red Zone Offense

It is clear that the Buccaneers have struggled to score touchdowns this season. There have been many reasons for this, but a major issue has been their poor offense in the red zone. The Buccaneers often opt for short field goals rather than trying to score touchdowns. The Buccaneers had a strong start on offense. Their defense intercepted a pass from Joe Burrow, and their offense converted this opportunity into a solid opening drive. However, the drive stalled abruptly when a Bengals sack of Tom Brady led to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles choosing a fourth down field goal instead of trying for a touchdown. Again, this circles back to Bowles’ play-calling, but it also calls into question the team’s execution when they have potential touchdown opportunities.

1. QB Tom Brady

The Buccaneers suffered a loss on Sunday due in large part to quarterback Tom Brady’s four turnovers. In the first half, Brady played well, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. As such, the Buccaneers offense moved the ball effectively with play action and pre-snap motions. However, things changed in the second half as the Buccaneers lost possession on downs. Brady and the team had an interception, two fumbles, another interception, and punted. Those were before scoring a touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

Cincy put Brady under pressure on over 30 percent of his dropbacks. He even fumbled while getting sacked. The Bengals also hit Brady while he released the ball for his second interception. Brady also simply lost grip of the ball while handing it off to Fournette for his second fumble. Sure, Brady completed 30-of-44 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. However, the offense performed better when they ran the ball in the first half. Remember that White and Fournette combined for 67 rushing yards on 15 attempts in the first half. Conversely, they only ran for 25 yards on 10 attempts in the second half. Relying solely on Brady proved to be a losing strategy for the Buccaneers.