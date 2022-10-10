4 early overreactions to Celtics’ 2022-23 NBA preseason

The Boston Celtics’ 2022-23 NBA preseason campaign is almost over, and it has been a highly successful preview of the regular season so far.

The Celtics stand at 2-1 and have one last preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. While Boston’s only loss was to the Raptors in overtime, the team largely dominated the game until the starters were benched late. The Celtics have outscored or tied their opponents in 10 out of 12 preseason quarters, and they’ve had plenty of standouts over the course of these three games.

While the 2022-23 regular season hasn’t even begun, there are already bright spots on the horizon for Boston. It’s still early, but here are four overreactions to Boston’s preseason performance.

4. Sam Hauser is ready for more playing time

Last season, Celtics forward Sam Hauser barely saw the court. He played in 26 games and averaged just 6.1 minutes in those rare showings. However, Hauser has shown this preseason that he’s ready for a lot more than a limited bench role.

In the three games, the 6-foot-7 shooter is putting up 15 points per game while shooting 64% from the field. From deep, he’s connecting on four 3-pointers per game and converting on 60% of his attempts from 3-point land. For the Celtics, who just signed Hauser to a three-year, $6 million contract, this is all good news.

Hauser looks like a legitimate spot-up shooter from beyond the arc. His release has been quick and not easy to block, making him a real offensive threat:

Malcolm Brogdon finds Sam Hauser in transition. Splash. (live on NBA League Pass) pic.twitter.com/pSyPeMIIN2 — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown likely drawing the attention of opposing defenses, wings like Hauser will have the opportunity for open shots from deep. If Hauser can convert on at least a few 3-pointers a game, he could become a key piece off the bench for Boston.

What’s more, he has the approval of Tatum, who also sees his shooting potential at practice:

Sam Hauser getting that JT endorsement 👌 pic.twitter.com/p3chbk8zp8 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 5, 2022

3. Noah Vonleh can revive his career with the Celtics

Another standout from Boston’s preseason games is hometown hero Noah Vonleh. The 6-foot-10 Massachusetts native has played on seven teams during his nine years in the league, yet he seems to have found a new home in Boston.

The former first-round pick has recorded 23 points and 25 rebounds in just 47 minutes this preseason, and on a good shooting percentage to boot:

Noah Vonleh leads the NBA preseason in total rebounds (25) and field-goal percentage (83.3%).https://t.co/MGyOcV2svR — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 9, 2022

After playing only four games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, Vonleh’s preseason performance has earned him a place in the NBA again. The 27-year-old big man can shoot, rebound, and serve as an efficient bench player for the Celtics. With his height, perhaps he could fill in at center when necessary, especially with an injured Robert Williams III and Luke Kornet.

2. Jaylen Brown is poised for a monster year

In an offseason fraught with trade rumors involving Kevin Durant, Brown might’ve been on the block. Yet, the Celtics stayed put with their star, and if the offseason has told us anything, Boston made the right call.

The 25-year-old guard has been the leading scorer in every preseason game for the Celtics, and he even seems in rhythm with Tatum:

A true monster year is a real possibility for the 2021 All-Star, as he has been training hard this offseason and seems unbothered by the trade talks that swirled around him. With that resilience, Brown has the potential to take another leap in his game this season and help Boston return to the NBA Finals.

1. The Celtics have shaken forgotten offseason troubles

NBA offseasons are usually filled with trades, cuts, and free agent drama, but the biggest controversy the Celtics faced had nothing to do with any of that. To the league’s shock, Boston head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a team staffer. This bombshell set the NBA world on fire and the C’s were left reeling.

Since then, the team has recovered and put out an excellent showing on the court. While the real season hasn’t started, Boston hasn’t let the offseason define its play. If the Green Team can continue to do that, they should be just fine for their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics have already overcome early obstacles, so expect a 2022-23 season in which they’re tested, yet have the strength to bounce back.