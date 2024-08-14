The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a team on the rise, with expectations soaring as they head into the 2024 NFL season. Following a tumultuous 2023 campaign, the Jaguars entered this year’s training camp with hopes of solidifying their position as a contender in the AFC South. Yet, the path to success is fraught with challenges. This year, a handful of key Jaguars have struggled to hit the ground running during training camp. In this article, we’ll delve into the struggles of four players who have yet to meet expectations: Keilan Robinson, Joshua Cephus, Cam Little, and Breeland Speaks.

The Jaguars So Far

Criticizing Trevor Lawrence is bound to spark debate. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has a legion of loyal supporters ready to defend his every move on social media. Mention his rollercoaster NFL career, and you'll quickly see just how protective they are.

But has Lawrence truly lived up to the expectations of a $55 million-per-year quarterback? Even his most ardent fans might hesitate before giving a definitive answer.

If Lawrence hadn’t been sidelined by a high ankle sprain against the Bengals in 2023, it’s possible the Jaguars wouldn’t have lost five of their last six games. Maybe they would have clinched the AFC South again. In addition, perhaps some of the buzz surrounding CJ Stroud would have been directed toward Lawrence. Recall that he led Jacksonville to the 2022 AFC South title. The hefty price tag on his contract extension might not have caused as much sticker shock.

On the flip side, the Jaguars aren't all about Lawrence. They have a lot of other players they sould kinda be worried about.

Here we'll look at the four key Jacksonville Jaguars players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Keilan Robinson, RB

A player can have all the talent in the world, but it means little if they can’t get on the field. For rookie Keilan Robinson, that reality has been harsh. The running back missed the preseason opener due to injury.

At 191 pounds, Robinson isn’t built to be a three-down back, but his time at Texas showcased his potential to make an impact in the return game. However, a sprain has sidelined him during training camp. This puts his roster spot in jeopardy.

To complicate matters, fellow running back Jalen Jackson has taken full advantage of Robinson’s absence. He has impressed both in training camp and during the preseason. As a result, Robinson’s chances of securing a spot on the 53-man roster appear slim at the moment.

There’s no doubt that the Jaguars’ coaching staff likes Robinson. Special teams coach Heath Farwell even expressed satisfaction with the rookie’s progress. That said, time is running out for Robinson to demonstrate that he’s worthy of a roster spot.

Joshua Cephus, WR

Undrafted free agents like Joshua Cephus often draw so much support. Cephus was a standout for the UTSA Roadrunners. He has made the most of his opportunities in training camp but had an underwhelming performance in the first preseason game.

Cephus played 12 snaps, recording just one catch for three yards and dropping another pass. For a player facing an uphill battle to make the team, that kind of output isn’t going to help his cause. The competition for a roster spot is likely to continue until the final cuts, but it’s fair to say that Cephus didn’t do much in the opener to improve his chances of sticking with the Jaguars.

Cam Little, K

One might argue that Cam Little doesn’t fully deserve to be on this list, given that he went 3-for-4 on his field goal attempts in the preseason opener. However, the miss came from 62 yards out. It was a kick that had the distance but missed the mark.

Head coach Doug Pederson wasn’t overly concerned. He wanted to see how Little would handle such a challenging situation. Nevertheless, Little now needs to prove that he can rebound from a miss and nail his next opportunity.

Breeland Speaks, DE

Breeland Speaks is on a mission to make an NFL comeback after being named the UFL Defensive Player of the Year. He signed with the Jaguars ahead of the preseason opener. He has a resume that includes 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in just 10 games for the Michigan Panthers.

Speaks saw action in the second half and managed to make a few plays. However, he also committed a costly facemask penalty. Given his position on the roster bubble, every play could tip the scales. Unfortunately, penalties like the one he committed don’t bode well for his chances of staying with the team in Jacksonville.

Looking Ahead

As the Jacksonville Jaguars gear up for what promises to be a pivotal season, the performances of players like Keilan Robinson, Joshua Cephus, Cam Little, and Breeland Speaks will be under the microscope. Training camp is not just a time for players to hone their skills. It is also a critical period for them to secure their roles on the team. For these four, early struggles have cast doubt on their ability to contribute when the regular season begins. However, the NFL is a league of second chances and rapid turnarounds. As the Jaguars continue their preparations, the next few weeks will be crucial for these players to prove they can help Jacksonville reach its lofty goals. The pressure is on, and only time will tell who rises to the occasion and who falls short.