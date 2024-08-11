The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 NFL season with hopes of continuing to surprise people in a positive way. This is especially true as they begin the post-Aaron Donald era. After an offseason focused on rebuilding key positions and addressing depth concerns, the Rams’ training camp provided a glimpse into how the roster will shape up. Sure, the team has its sights set on returning to the postseason. Howevr, several key players already showed signs of struggle during camp. This has raised concerns about their ability to contribute when the regular season kicks off. As the Rams gear up for what they hope will be a bounce-back year, the performances of these players will be critical to their success.

The Rams So Far

Sean McVay faces the daunting task of replacing Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He retired after a decade-long career that defined the Rams' championship era. Yes, filling Donald's shoes is nearly impossible. Still, the Rams remain a team to watch. Matthew Stafford looks revitalized at 35, Kyren Williams emerged as a reliable back, and rookie Blake Corum shows promise. Puka Nacua continues to impress after breaking rookie records. In addition, despite injuries, Cooper Kupp remains a key playmaker. The defense, though young, exceeded expectations last season. That said, the departure of coordinator Raheem Morris has left a gap.

Injury Bug

Injuries have hit the Rams hard during training camp. Key players like Derion Kendrick, Darious Williams, Jonah Jackson, Alaric Jackson, and Rob Havenstein are all sidelined. Even standout Puka Nacua and Braden Fiske had injury scares. These setbacks have disrupted the team's rhythm and consistency. They echo the challenges they faced during the 2022 season. Sure, McVay and the Rams won’t use injuries as an excuse. However, it's a factor that could impact their preparation for the upcoming season.

Here we'll look at the four key Los Angeles Rams players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Rams O-Line

Steve Avila is the lone offensive lineman who managed to stay healthy in camp. Alaric Jackson will still likely taking the left tackle position, which would allow Joe Noteboom to move inside and cover for Jonah Jackson at left guard. Meanwhile, Rob Havenstein remains week-to-week with his right tackle injury. To address their thinning depth, the Rams have signed three linemen off the street. They hope to add competition and shore up the line. Even reserve linemen like Warren McClendon and KT Leveston are dealing with injuries.

The current state of the offensive line is concerning, though there’s still time to make adjustments before the regular season begins. Rams fans are all too familiar with the dangers that injuries along the offensive line can pose. They can easily recall how a poor OL performance against the Chargers disrupted the team’s offensive rhythm.

Tutu Atwell, WR

At the start of camp, there was a possibility that Tutu Atwell could challenge Demarcus Robinson for the third receiver role. However, Robinson has since solidified his spot as WR3. This again leaves Atwell in a situational role. Yes, Atwell brings some unique skills, particularly with the new kickoff approach. That said, his contributions may be limited. Although the Rams are likely to keep Atwell on the roster this season, it’s realistic to think this could be his last year in Los Angeles.

Again, in terms of Atwell’s role this season, he’s set to handle both punt and kick return duties. He mentioned this on the first day of training camp, and it seems like the plan moving forward. It will be interesting to see how effective Atwell can be in this position. Take note that he has expressed confidence in his ability to leverage defenders' need to wait until he fields the ball before pursuing him.

Zach Evans, RB

When the Rams drafted Zach Evans last year, there was hope that he could become a solid complement to the backfield. Some even thought he could eventually take over the lead role. However, that scenario hasn’t played out as expected. Evans wasn’t given significant opportunities even when Kyren Williams was sidelined. As such, the Rams responded by signing Boston Scott and drafting Blake Corum. Notably, Corum is currently listed as the backup, which, although it may seem trivial, is a departure from the Rams’ usual practice of placing rookies at the bottom of the depth chart.

Tre Tomlinson, CB

Second-year cornerback Tre Tomlinson has had a quiet camp so far. With the preseason ahead, he’ll have ample opportunities to demonstrate his development and potential at the professional level. The season-ending injury to Derion Kendrick likely secures Tomlinson a spot on the roster. However, with playing time up for grabs, he hasn’t done enough yet to capitalize on those opportunities.

Looking Ahead

As the Rams continue through training camp, the struggles of these key players highlight the challenges the team faces. The offensive line’s health remains a significant concern, while the wide receiver and running back positions are far from settled. On the defensive side, Tomlinson’s quiet camp adds to the uncertainty in the secondary. However, the preseason is far from over. These players have time to turn things around and prove their worth. For the Rams to achieve their goals this season, these individuals will need to step up and overcome their early struggles. The weeks ahead will be crucial as the team looks to build momentum and solidify their roster before the regular season kicks off. Rams fans are hopeful that the potential seen in these players can translate into on-field success, ensuring that the team can compete at the highest level once again.